San Jose woman faces hate crime charges after alleged racist tirade at McDonald's

A San Jose woman faces hate crime and battery charges after allegedly going on a racist tirade at a McDonald's, the Santa Clara County District Attorney's Office said.

Alena Jenkins, 40, allegedly harassed a worker and manager at a McDonald's in Mountain View, calling them "stupid and F-ing" Mexicans, the District Attorney's Office said in a statement published Wednesday.

An employee of the fast food chain told Jenkins to leave after she refused to wear a mask. She was allegedly eating inside the restaurant Saturday, in violation of COVID-19 restrictions imposed by the restaurant. Santa Clara County had loosened up restrictions on indoor dining earlier this month and moved into the orange tier of the state's reopening plan this week. That said, businesses are not required to have customers dine indoors.

The worker told Jenkins to leave, but, instead, Jenkins allegedly harassed the employee: "(Expletives deleted) Mexican! Go ahead and call the cops!" she said, according to the DA's Office. When he did call the police, she allegedly shoved a plexiglass shield and a sign at the worker.

When a manager was informed of the conflict, he attempted to intervene and get Jenkins to leave. Jenkins, in response, walked through an employee entrance to the worker side of the counter and struck the manager on the arm and shoulder, the DA's Office said. She also allegedly called the manager a "stupid Mexican."

She continued to make racist and derogatory comments about Latino people when police arrived, the DA's Office said.

Jenkins was arraigned Wednesday afternoon at the Hall of Justice in San Jose, per KPIX. She faces hate crime and battery charges related to the incident. McDonald's did not immediately respond to a request for comment from SFGATE.