A San Jose woman who became infected with a deadly bacteria had to have her all of her limbs amputated last week to save her life. Now, a friend says tilapia from a local fish market is to blame for the infection.

Officials on Wednesday, however, cast doubt on the now-viral story.

As first reported by KRON4, Laura Barajas, 40, is still recovering in the hospital from a possible infection of Vibrio vulnificus, a bacteria that can be found in undercooked fish or in salt water.

According to a GoFundMe page posted Friday by friend Anna Messina last week, Barajas contracted the infection in July after eating tilapia.

On the GoFundMe, Messina wrote that “all four of Lauras' limbs had to be removed in order to save her life” on Sept. 13. In an update this week on the campaign’s page, Messina wrote that Barajas was recovering from the surgery.

Messina is raising money to help Barajas and her partner pay for medical bills and to help the couple, who have a 6-year-old son, to prepare for the significant changes to their lives. So far, the campaign has raised more than $107,000.

It, however, remains unclear what disease or infection may have forced the loss of limbs.

As reported by the Mercury News, Santa Clara County Public Health officials released a statement that it contacted the hospital and preliminary information indicates that no laboratory tests at the hospital pointed to Vibrio.

“Several different diseases including but not limited to Vibrio can cause tragic clinical outcomes like this one,” the agency said. “Public Health is actively investigating to confirm if a cause of this illness can be identified.”

On Sept. 1, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a health advisory to medical professionals and public health departments about recent reports of Vibrio vulnificus infections, “including wound and foodborne infections.“

According to the CDC, about 150—200 Vibrio vulnificus infections are reported each year and about one in five infected people die — sometimes within days of becoming ill.

Vibrio bacteria thrives in warmer waters, especially in the summer, according to the CDC. In addition to eating undercooked fish or shellfish, people can be infected if a wound comes in contact with the fish or with salt water. Of the dozen strains of Vibrio that can cause diarrhea, vomiting or stomach cramping, Vibrio vulnificus is the only strain that can cause life-threatening infections, the agency said.

“Amid increasing water temperatures and extreme weather events (e.g., heat waves, flooding, and severe storms) associated with climate change, people who are at increased risk for V. vulnificus infection should exercise caution when engaging in coastal water activities,” the CDC said in its advisory.