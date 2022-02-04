San Jose woman killed by recycling truck while taking out trash

A Bay Area woman died after she was struck by a recycling truck as she was standing in the middle of the road with garbage cans, police said.

Police responded to the incident in the 400 block of Fontanelle Court in an east San Jose neighborhood just before 8 a.m. Wednesday, a statement from the San Jose Police Department said. Department spokesperson Steve Aponte confirmed with SFGATE that the victim was taking out garbage cans in front of her house at the time of the collision.

An investigation found that the woman was hit when she walked in front of the truck into the blind spot of the driver who was traveling westbound on Fontanelle Court, police said. She died after being struck, and police said the driver remained on scene and cooperated with the investigation.

Police said they don't suspect drugs or alcohol were involved. The victim's identify will be released after next of kin are notified.

This is the 10th fatal collision and eighth pedestrian fatality in San Jose since Jan. 1.

The driver worked for California Waste Solutions, which services Oakland and San Jose, ABC 7 reported. The company said in a statement to the TV station that "CWS is cooperating and working closely with the San Jose Police Department and the City officials, as well as conducting our own investigation to determine the root cause of the accident, but we are not permitted to comment on the ongoing investigation at this time."

California Waste Solutions didn't immediately respond to multiple requests for comment.