Subscribe

San Quentin death row inmate dies; no foul play suspected

ASSOCIATED PRESS
March 16, 2021, 4:36PM
Updated 2 hours ago

SACRAMENTO — A 64-year-old death row inmate died Tuesday at a hospital and authorities say they do not suspect foul play.

Johnny Mungia was sentenced to death by a Riverside County jury in 1997 in the killing of 73-year-old Alma Franklin, the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation said in a statement.

An official cause of death is pending the results of an autopsy by the Marin County coroner, the department said.

Mungia was placed on death row in San Quentin on April 14, 1997.

Since 1978, when California reinstated capital punishment, 99 condemned inmates have died from natural causes, 29 have died by suicide, 13 were executed in California, one was executed in Missouri, one was executed in Virginia, 15 have died from other causes and seven — including Mungia — are pending a cause of death, the department said. There are 728 people on California’s death row.

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

The Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Sonoma County Gazette