San Rafael man dies in Lake County glider crash

Lake County sheriff’s deputies found a glider plane pilot dead at a crash site late Friday afternoon.

Sheriff’s officials identified the man as 89-year-old San Rafael resident Matthew Herron.

Deputies received a report at 5:40 p.m. Friday from Williams Soaring Center, a private airport in Colusa County, of an aircraft that was late in making a landing.

The plane took off from Lampson Field airport in Lakeport at 2 p.m. en route to Mendocino County.

The soaring center provided deputies the plane’s last known GPS coordinates near Matthews Road in Lakeport.

Deputies responded and found Herron, the only person in the aircraft, dead at the scene of the crash.

Rex Mayes, owner of Williams Soaring Center, said Herron owned the plane and was well known in the North Bay glider-flying community.

“Any time we lose someday it’s devastating,” Mayes said. “It’s a pretty small community,”

Herron was a notable writer and photographer who documented the civil rights movement in the 1960s, Mayes confirmed.

The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board will be conducting an investigation into the crash, sheriff’s officials said.

