San Rafael man riding a bike hit by SMART train dies

A 36-year-old San Rafael man died after being struck by a SMART train Friday at a crossing in San Rafael, police said Sunday.

The man appeared to have tried to race through the crossing on a bicycle though the crossing arms were down and warning lights flashing, San Rafael Police Sgt. Chris Duncan said.

The cyclist was struck by a northbound train about 6:50 p.m. Friday near the North San Pedro Road crossing south of the Marin Civic Center station.

“From our investigation, it appears to be accidental,” Duncan said. “The swing arms were down, notifying that the train was approaching. The lights were flashing as they normally do at the crossings. The gentleman was on a bicycle and at a high rate of speed, and it looks like he tried to beat the train.”

He was taken by ambulance to Marin General Hospital and died from his injuries either en route to or at the hospital, Duncan said.

Police interviewed witnesses and reviewed surveillance video from the train to investigate how the collision occurred, he said.

A Marin County sheriff’s coroner official on Sunday declined to release the man’s name, and said officials were still trying to notify his family.

