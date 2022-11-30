Over the past six months, Bay Area nonprofit Make it Home has furnished 35 rooms at the Hanna Center’s Sonoma campus.

Make it Home donated and installed new mattresses, bedding, pillows and other furniture necessities for youth transitioning out of foster care at the center. The nonprofit also got new lockers and gym equipment for the center through a third-party donation.

Make it Home, based in San Rafael, operates on donations and collects, repurposes, and curates gently used furniture and household goods to distribute across the Bay Area.

Through this sustainable method, the nonprofit keeps the furnishings out of landfills and instead gives it to people who need them.

The organization was started two years ago by interior designer Carolyn Rebuffel Flannery. Its mission is carried out by a core group of about a dozen volunteers, led by Kendall Galli and Jen Venne.

“We are so grateful for this incredible partnership,” Scott Singer, vice president of Hanna Center Residential Programs, said in a news release. “The love and care put into decorating these rooms is evident when you see how unique each room is – just as unique as the youths who will occupy them.

“The rooms don’t feel institutional because all the furnishings are different and coordinated. They feel like home.”

