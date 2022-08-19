Subscribe

San Rafael police arrest sexual assault suspect

CHARLES SWANSON AND ALEX N. GECAN
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
August 19, 2022, 12:01PM
San Rafael police arrested a suspect Thursday afternoon in connection with a sexual assault in the Boyd Memorial Park area.

The arrest followed a neighborhood search by city police, a Marin County Sheriff's Office drone operator and a California Highway Patrol helicopter. Police issued an alert through emails and social media with a description of the suspect, and a witness spotted the man in the Culloden Park Road area just north of downtown.

The suspect is Connor Hanley, 35, of San Rafael, said Lt. Scott Eberle of the San Rafael Police Department.

