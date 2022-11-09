Get real-time election results for local and state races, propositions and measures at election.pressdemocrat.com .

Santa Rosa City Council member Victoria Fleming and challenger Terry Sanders were neck and neck in early returns Tuesday in the four-way race for the council’s District 4 seat.

Just 94 votes separated the top two vote-getters, with Sanders holding a slim margin of 40.4% to 38.7% for Fleming.

The preliminary results released shortly after polls closed at 8 p.m. included 5,602 mail ballots and early in-person votes.

Businessman Henry Huang had about 19% of the vote and Scheherazade “Shari” Shamsavari, a retired health and education professional, had 1.9%.

Meanwhile, political newcomers Mark Stapp in southeast District 2 and Jeff Okrepkie in District 6 in northwest Santa Rosa were cruising to the their first terms on the council with dominant leads over their opponents. Stapp is looking to succeed longtime Council member John Sawyer and Okrepkie is seeking the seat held by Tom Schwedhelm, who like Sawyer is retiring.

The District 4 race, however, has been viewed as the most consequential on the Santa Rosa ballot, with the potential to shift the balance of power on the seven-member City Council. Fleming, who was elected in 2018, has received the backing of labor and environmental groups and is part of a more progressive majority that has held power in recent years and Sanders has aligned with more moderate-to-conservative interests.

The two have struck differing views on how to address homelessness, which has been top of mind for many voters.

Fleming has acknowledged people are frustrated with the deepening crisis, and its fallout on residents and businesses, even amid a historic surge of public spending to combat homelessness. The city must be firm but empathetic to get results, she said, and she has pointed to the city’s creation of the inRESPONSE mental health team and affordable housing as two ways to combat the issue.

Sanders has called for a more hard-line approach to getting people connected with mental health and substance use services and enforcing laws that prohibit camping in certain areas — a turnabout from what he described as the city’s hands-off approach.

As the race entered the final weeks, outside spending by interest groups and campaign contributions fueled a last effort to target undecided voters with the two headliners knocking on doors, sending mailers and reaching out to voters online.

District 4 has 17,880 voters, according to Deva Proto, the county’s registrar of voters. About 6,337 mail-in ballots had been returned by Election Day, representing 35.4% of the vote.

Also on the ballot Tuesday, Dianna MacDonald, who was appointed in February to fill the seat vacated by Jack Tibbetts in District 3, ran unopposed to fill the remaining two years of his term in the eastern district home to about 25,700 residents in Rincon Valley, the Skyhawk neighborhood and Oakmont.

Altogether, nine candidates, the majority political newcomers who had never served in an elected position, ran for the four seats. Most of the candidates pointed to housing and homelessness as the top issues facing the city.

District 2

Stapp, a staff member at Sonoma State University, had 85.4% of the vote in District 2, holding a wide margin over Santa Rosa Junior College student Mason Rossiter who had 14.6% of the vote.

About 3,920 votes had been counted in the district as of 8 p.m. Tuesday. There are 16,568 registered voters in District 2 and 4,419 mail-in ballots, about 26.7%, had been returned as of Monday, according to Proto.

District 2 spans south from Santa Rosa Creek and includes Bennett Valley.

Stapp and his wife moved to Santa Rosa from San Francisco in 2011. He will replace Sawyer, among the longest serving representatives in local government, who announced in April he would not seek a fifth term. Sawyer endorsed Stapp in the race.

Stapp participated in Leadership Santa Rosa, which he said gave him a better understanding of community issues and piqued his interested in becoming more involved in the city. He serves on the city’s Design Review Board and is active with several local organizations.

Running for office is a natural progression to the community work he was already doing, Stapp has said.

Rossiter, the youngest candidate running for office in Santa Rosa, said he was pushed to run because he thinks government bodies should reflect the community they serve to better understand and address the needs of diverse groups.

He is studying political science and said he became more politically active after the 2020 election.

District 6

Early results showed Okrepkie, who led neighborhood efforts to rebuild Coffey Park following the 2017 Tubbs Fire, with a wide lead over former Santa Rosa Council member Veronica “Roni” Jacobi.

Okrepkie had 64.8% of the vote to 35.2% for Jacobi, with 2,914 votes counted.

There are 14,442 voters registered in District 6, which includes the neighborhoods north of Guerneville Road and west of Highway 101. About 3,612 early ballots, 25%, had been returned prior to Election Day, according to the county.

The two candidates were vying to replace Schwedhelm, who was first elected to the council in 2014 and announced in October he wouldn’t be seeking a third term. He endorsed Okrepkie as a successor.

Jacobi served one term on the City Council from 2006 to 2010. She is a mechanical engineer and energy management consultant and has championed efforts to combat climate change and conserve water and energy on and off the council.

She ran to give voters in District 6 a choice and to address the climate emergency, she said.

Okrepkie has said his experience with Coffey Strong thrust him into a leadership role and as Schwedhelm prepared to retire, Schwedhelm and other residents encouraged him to run for office.

Okrepkie works as a commercial insurance agent and is a member of the Santa Rosa Planning Commission.

