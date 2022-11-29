Retired firefighter Terry Sanders has conceded to Santa Rosa City Council member Victoria Fleming in the city’s District 4 race.

Sanders said despite leading in early returns on election night, he couldn’t make up the 320-vote difference separating him and Fleming in the latest tally on Nov. 22.

He thanked supporters and campaign volunteers in an email Monday.

“While I’m disappointed in the outcome, I couldn’t be prouder of the campaign we ran,” he said in the statement. “I had an impeccable team by my side, and have made lifelong friendships, and have a newfound appreciation for our community and all the work that goes into running for local office.”

Sanders met with Fleming on Friday to concede, Fleming confirmed.

The four-way nonpartisan race was the marquee contest on the Santa Rosa ballot, with the potential to swing the balance of power on the seven member council. District 4 includes Fountaingrove, Hidden Valley, the Junior College and McDonald Avenue neighborhoods.

With about 2,000 ballots — 1% of the countywide vote — left to count, Fleming had 40.1 of the vote to 37.3% for Sanders with 11,655 votes counted.

Businessman Henry Huang, one of the other contenders, captured 20.3% of the vote, complicating Sanders’ bid to oust Fleming. Scheherazade “Shari” Shamsavari, a retired health and education professional, had 2.3%.

Huang, in a statement last Wednesday, congratulated Fleming and said he would continue to advocate for the needs of downtown businesses and support Fleming in any efforts to revitalize downtown.

The remaining batch of ballots are expected to be processed and added to the countywide total this week.

Sanders, who was backed by business interests and public safety groups, called the race “hard-fought” and said he worked to connect with all residents and voters.

He said he would remain involved in the community though he didn’t specify his plans. He previously told The Press Democrat that he would explore his options after the holidays.

