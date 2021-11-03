Sandra Lowe, Measure F and Measure E sail to election success in Sonoma Valley

Editor’s note: Results of this story, first posted at 8 p.m. on Tuesday , were updated 8 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 3.

With 61.4% of the vote, political consultant Sandra Lowe won the open seat on the Sonoma City Council Tuesday evening.

“I won. And so grateful to all the volunteers who showed up to walk and everyone who contributed and hosted a house meeting and sent good wishes,” she posted to Facebook.

With all precincts reporting, the Sonoma County Registrar of Voters listed Lowe holds 1,897 votes, compared to 944 (30%) from challenger Mike Nugent and 267 (8.6%) for James Cribb.

Measure F, Sonoma Valley Hospital’s $250 parcel tax extension for 10 years, came in strong at 79.5% (7,474), when two-thirds of the vote was needed.

Meanwhile, Measure E, a special tax to provide $300,000 annually for the Kenwood Fire Protect District, also proved popular with voters, receiving 84.1% (461 votes) approval rating.

Of Sonoma Valley’s 27,406 registered voters, 10,596 cast a ballot in the Nov. 2 election. At 38.6%, it marks a low voter turnout for the region.

To verify the results, the Sonoma County Registrar of Voters Office will randomly draw the precincts and batches to be hand tallied as a check of the ballot counting equipment on Thursday, Nov. 4, at 9 a.m. at the Registrar of Voters Office, 435 Fiscal Drive, Santa Rosa.

For polling place ballots, 1% of precincts will be randomly selected. In addition, for each race not included in the initial group of randomly selected precincts, an additional precinct will be counted. The tally of the additional precincts shall apply only to the races not previously counted.

For vote-by-mail ballots and ballots from mailed ballot precincts, 1% of batches will be randomly selected. In addition, for each race not included in the initial group of randomly selected batches, an additional batch will be counted. The tally of the additional batches shall apply only to the races not previously counted.

The manual tally will begin shortly after the drawing of the numbers, and continue daily on weekdays from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m., except for breaks and lunch hours. Observers are welcome to observe the tally but should plan on wearing a mask and practicing social distancing.