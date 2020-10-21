Santa Clara County forcefully overrules state, won't reopen Levi's Stadium despite new guidelines

On Tuesday, the California Health and Human Services agency provided guidelines for fans to attend in-person professional sporting events, which the county of Santa Clara quickly and forcefully shot down.

The guidelines, detailed by state Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly, are at the moment only relevant to two Northern California teams: the San Francisco 49ers and San Jose Earthquakes. The Niners and Earthquakes play in Santa Clara, a county in the "moderate" range of COVID-19 spread, according to the state's tiered reopening plan. Based on that designation, the 49ers' Levi's Stadium would be allowed to attain 20% capacity, or roughly 13,000 fans. If Santa Clara County reaches the "minimal" designation of COVID-19 cases, then the stadium could increase to 25% capacity.

But in an ensuing press conference on Tuesday afternoon, Santa Clara County Executive Dr. Jeff Smith blasted the idea of in-person spectators. "It makes no sense whatsoever to have audiences at stadiums, particularly when there is a model to do it without audiences in a much safer way so that the only individuals who'd be put at risk are players, the refs, and their families [who are] getting constant tests," Smith said. "Putting an audience in a stadium in large groups is just asking for trouble. It's like a Petri dish."

Smith was not swayed by a list of restrictions the state promises it will impose on spectators, including ticket sales only for customers within a 120-mile radius, eating and drinking in assigned seats only, mandatory face coverings except while eating and drinking, and no tailgating. He said the 120-mile rule means Californians in other areas currently experiencing COVID-19 spikes could head to football and soccer games, and that all attendees will be using the same entrances, bathrooms, and concessions stands, which could easily trigger a superspreader event.

In a separate statement, the Public Health Department of Santa Clara wrote: "Audiences at professional sporting events will not be allowed anytime soon in Santa Clara County, and theme parks will not resume operation. We must all continue to prioritize reducing the spread of COVID-19, creating conditions that will allow our businesses, schools, and other organizations to operate safely. As we see COVID-19 rates rising in states across the U.S., and as we enter the winter months when risks will increase, we cannot take chances with the health and wellbeing of our community and forfeit the many sacrifices that have been made to slow the spread of COVID-19."

Perhaps tellingly, in a Tuesday afternoon tweet, the 49ers singled out and thanked Gov. Gavin Newsom for his "leadership" and "thoughtful approach" in allowing for a return of fans. "Our organization will continue to collaborate with local public health officials to implement a plan that protects the health and wellness of all San Francisco 49ers and Levi's Stadium employees, patrons, and our community," the statement read in part.

Smith said nothing short of a "dramatic decrease in positivity" rates would lead the county of Santa Clara to reconsider its decision, and the county has been in communication with the state about why this is a bad idea, pleas that apparently have fallen on deaf ears. He added that Santa Clara County notified the 49ers and Earthquakes that no changes for in-person fans were imminent, and that the teams seemed to know the state's announcement was coming before the public health officer in the county did -- the insinuation being they had been lobbying the state for a while.

Interestingly enough, during the earlier CHHS presser, Ghaly clarified that the new spectator guidelines are only for pro sports teams. "We don't have current plans to release guidance for spectators of collegiate or other types of sporting events," he said. When Smith was asked about that split, he responded, "I don't think I can clarify what the state is saying because it doesn't make sense."

Correction: This story originally did not mention the San Jose Earthquakes, and has been updated accordingly.