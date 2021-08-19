Santa Clara mother, daughter die in car crash on way to college

A mother and daughter from Santa Clara died in a car accident on Friday in Oregon, police said.

Emma Nutter, 18, and her mother, Rebecca Haselmann, 50, were on their way to Boise State, where Nutter was beginning college, the university said on Twitter.

"Boise State is saddened by the tragic loss of first year student Emma Nutter, and her mother Rebecca Haselmann, who died in a vehicle collision while traveling to Boise for school," the post said. "We are grateful to the first responders in Malheur County, Oregon, who responded to the accident."

On Friday at approximately 11:45 a.m., emergency personnel responded to a collision on Highway 95 near milepost 60 in Oregon, Oregon State Police said in a release.

After an investigation, police determined that a semi-truck with a cargo-loaded trailer traveling southbound crossed into the northbound lane and collided with Haselmann's Honda Odyssey. Haselmann was driving, police said.

Both Nutter and Haselmann sustained fatal injuries and were pronounced dead.

The driver of the semi-truck was taken to an Idaho hospital with injuries, police said.

Nutter was described as an "outgoing and vibrant friend, sister, cousin, niece, and overall amazing person," in a GoFundMe created for her father and sisters.

Haselmann was a "teacher, friend, mother, aunt, and wife" who "treated every student and friend as if they were her own child."