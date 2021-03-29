Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk to reopen rides on April 1

SANTA CRUZ— The Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk will reopen select rides starting April 1 under California COVID-19 safety restrictions, the attraction announced Monday.

The 1924 Giant Dipper wooden roller coaster will be among the available rides.

The rides will only be open to California residents and other restrictions will include mandatory face coverings, social distancing and capacity limits.

Located on the northern edge of Monterey Bay since the early 1900s, the Boardwalk has already opened for eating, shopping and outdoor games.

In Southern California, Pacific Park on the Santa Monica Pier has announced it is preparing to reopen its rides but has only said it expects that to happen sometime after April 1.