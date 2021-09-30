Santa Cruz County becomes first California county to drop mask mandate after delta wave

Santa Cruz County is the first county in the state of California to lift its mask mandate due to decreasing rates of COVID-19 transmission.

After hitting moderate levels of transmission, defined by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as between 10 to 50 cases per 100,000 people and five to eight percent positive tests, Santa Cruz County health officials lifted the mandate Wednesday morning, according to a county press release. The change is effective immediately.

Within the past week, the CDC reports that Santa Cruz County reported 121 COVID-19 cases and fewer than 10 deaths. It's a dropoff of more than 75%, according to Lookout Santa Cruz.

But they're not the only county to hit this metric. At least five other Bay Area counties, including Alameda, San Mateo and Sonoma, are also at moderate levels of transmission, potentially meaning that other local counties could follow suit. For context, only 68 counties nationwide are at this level. More than 3,000 counties are experiencing high levels of transmission.

The removal of the mandate means that indoor masking is not required, but remains heavily encouraged. Masks will also still be required for unvaccinated individuals, and in schools, hospitals and senior living centers, due to state requirements.

Of the county's last five COVID-19 deaths, all have been from the delta variant — and none were vaccinated.