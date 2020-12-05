Santa Leonard keeps the Christmas spirit alive at Santa Rosa mall despite pandemic

Not even a global pandemic can slow down Santa Claus, especially Windsor’s Santa Leonard. He’s working his magic at Coddingtown Mall in Santa Rosa, spreading Christmas cheer once again with the help of safety protocols to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Santa Leonard, who grew up in Santa Rosa as Leonard Ramsey, has parlayed his remarkable resemblance to the jolly old elf into a career that stretches over 45 years. This year, however, the holiday tradition that unfolds as Santa and his helpers visit shopping malls across the country is more meaningful than ever.

“This year it’s probably more important than most years,” Ramsey said.

Ramsey is the star attraction at the mall’s Enchanted Woods, where sparkling trees dusted with snow and sculpted woodland animals line a pathway. Visitors pass over a bridge and through a towering redwood tree to speak with Santa and pose for a photo. There’s just one catch: Visitors must wear face masks and stop for temperature checks, and no longer are allowed to sit on Santa’s lap.

“It’s tough,” said Ramsey. “You can’t have the interactions you usually do.”

He can’t share his magical ball or other toys he uses to distract nervous or teary-eyed kids before posing for holiday portraits. And he can no longer take an annoyed teenager by the hand for a family photo on Mom’s Christmas wish list.

Visitors sit on a bench 6 feet away from Ramsey, whose foot-long white beard is his own. He stands a distance behind guests as they smile for portraits — masks removed for the camera — and then everyone masks up again for face-to-face conversations. Virtual appointments also are available.

It might not be ideal, Ramsey said, but it works. In neighborhood stores and shopping centers across the country, Santa visits are either canceled or some are strictly virtual. “A lot are in a bubble with Plexiglas in front of them,” he said.

Even with safety restrictions, the encounters at Santa’s Enchanted Woods allow families to keep their holiday traditions. Heather Osieczanek of Graton recently brought her daughter, Violet, 3, to pose with Santa.

“He’s been our Santa her whole life,” Osieczanek said. “I was happy they were actually doing this. I didn’t want to miss a year of having Santa photos.”

Violet, who is hoping for some kitchen tools for her play kitchen, clutched her teddy bear while meeting Santa. He joked that maybe she’d enjoy “a purple hippo to keep in the bathtub.” Both smiled broadly for Violet’s third annual Santa portrait.

Ramsey, who’s working his eighth holiday season at Coddingtown Mall, admits he had some trepidation about so much public contact during the coronavirus pandemic. He’s 65, an age group at high risk for complications from COVID-19, and well aware that cases are rising in the county. Even so, he didn’t want to disappoint his fans, many of them regulars like Violet. Plus, he notes, “I’m treated very well, and paid more than most.”

He’s presided over two wedding proposals — both brides-to-be said “yes” — and his regular visitors include adults with special needs. His unwavering patience and kindly manner often win over even the most hesitant visitor.

He typically meets 10 to 15 guests on a slow day early in the season, with upward of 400 or 500 as Christmas nears. He’s posed with kids and people of all ages “thousands of times,” he estimates. “I’m probably the most-photographed person in Sonoma County.”

Ramsey worked for many years as a school photographer, and for a company that specialized in baby portraits. A father of two, grandfather of three and former Little League Baseball coach, Ramsey enjoys working with children of all ages.

“Most of them are nice,” he said, as opposed to those who land on Santa’s “naughty” list. Some kids have apologized for their poor behavior, often for ignoring homework or fighting with siblings. As Christmas morning approaches, they make promises for personal improvement.

Ever philosophical and understanding, Santa remarks, “There’s still time to turn it around.”

Although most of his visitors are between 3 and 6 years old, his youngest guest was 2 days old, “on the way home from the hospital,” and his oldest was a 102-year-old woman. Most are believers, but he’s encountered some skeptical kids. Quick on his toes — Ramsey attended Santa University in Colorado — he has a ready comeback. “What’s my sister’s name?,” one boy slyly asked. “What?” Ramsey responded, “You don’t know your sister’s name!”

When Ramsey and 84 other look-alikes were gathered in a hotel lobby during a Santa University gathering, a soccer team happened to be there, too. An 8-year-old boy was befuddled and asked, “Which one of you is the real Santa?” Ramsey’s comeback: “Oh, Dad’s still upstairs getting dressed.”