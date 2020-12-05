Subscribe

Santa Leonard keeps the Christmas spirit alive at Santa Rosa mall despite pandemic

DIANNE REBER HART
FOR THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
December 5, 2020, 1:31PM
Updated 2 hours ago

Not even a global pandemic can slow down Santa Claus, especially Windsor’s Santa Leonard. He’s working his magic at Coddingtown Mall in Santa Rosa, spreading Christmas cheer once again with the help of safety protocols to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Santa Leonard, who grew up in Santa Rosa as Leonard Ramsey, has parlayed his remarkable resemblance to the jolly old elf into a career that stretches over 45 years. This year, however, the holiday tradition that unfolds as Santa and his helpers visit shopping malls across the country is more meaningful than ever.

“This year it’s probably more important than most years,” Ramsey said.

Ramsey is the star attraction at the mall’s Enchanted Woods, where sparkling trees dusted with snow and sculpted woodland animals line a pathway. Visitors pass over a bridge and through a towering redwood tree to speak with Santa and pose for a photo. There’s just one catch: Visitors must wear face masks and stop for temperature checks, and no longer are allowed to sit on Santa’s lap.

“It’s tough,” said Ramsey. “You can’t have the interactions you usually do.”

He can’t share his magical ball or other toys he uses to distract nervous or teary-eyed kids before posing for holiday portraits. And he can no longer take an annoyed teenager by the hand for a family photo on Mom’s Christmas wish list.

Visitors sit on a bench 6 feet away from Ramsey, whose foot-long white beard is his own. He stands a distance behind guests as they smile for portraits — masks removed for the camera — and then everyone masks up again for face-to-face conversations. Virtual appointments also are available.

It might not be ideal, Ramsey said, but it works. In neighborhood stores and shopping centers across the country, Santa visits are either canceled or some are strictly virtual. “A lot are in a bubble with Plexiglas in front of them,” he said.

Even with safety restrictions, the encounters at Santa’s Enchanted Woods allow families to keep their holiday traditions. Heather Osieczanek of Graton recently brought her daughter, Violet, 3, to pose with Santa.

“He’s been our Santa her whole life,” Osieczanek said. “I was happy they were actually doing this. I didn’t want to miss a year of having Santa photos.”

Violet, who is hoping for some kitchen tools for her play kitchen, clutched her teddy bear while meeting Santa. He joked that maybe she’d enjoy “a purple hippo to keep in the bathtub.” Both smiled broadly for Violet’s third annual Santa portrait.

Ramsey, who’s working his eighth holiday season at Coddingtown Mall, admits he had some trepidation about so much public contact during the coronavirus pandemic. He’s 65, an age group at high risk for complications from COVID-19, and well aware that cases are rising in the county. Even so, he didn’t want to disappoint his fans, many of them regulars like Violet. Plus, he notes, “I’m treated very well, and paid more than most.”

He’s presided over two wedding proposals — both brides-to-be said “yes” — and his regular visitors include adults with special needs. His unwavering patience and kindly manner often win over even the most hesitant visitor.

He typically meets 10 to 15 guests on a slow day early in the season, with upward of 400 or 500 as Christmas nears. He’s posed with kids and people of all ages “thousands of times,” he estimates. “I’m probably the most-photographed person in Sonoma County.”

Ramsey worked for many years as a school photographer, and for a company that specialized in baby portraits. A father of two, grandfather of three and former Little League Baseball coach, Ramsey enjoys working with children of all ages.

“Most of them are nice,” he said, as opposed to those who land on Santa’s “naughty” list. Some kids have apologized for their poor behavior, often for ignoring homework or fighting with siblings. As Christmas morning approaches, they make promises for personal improvement.

Ever philosophical and understanding, Santa remarks, “There’s still time to turn it around.”

Although most of his visitors are between 3 and 6 years old, his youngest guest was 2 days old, “on the way home from the hospital,” and his oldest was a 102-year-old woman. Most are believers, but he’s encountered some skeptical kids. Quick on his toes — Ramsey attended Santa University in Colorado — he has a ready comeback. “What’s my sister’s name?,” one boy slyly asked. “What?” Ramsey responded, “You don’t know your sister’s name!”

When Ramsey and 84 other look-alikes were gathered in a hotel lobby during a Santa University gathering, a soccer team happened to be there, too. An 8-year-old boy was befuddled and asked, “Which one of you is the real Santa?” Ramsey’s comeback: “Oh, Dad’s still upstairs getting dressed.”

Nothing is scripted, Ramsey said, although Santa University provided tips for dealing with inquisitive kids. Because even without his Santa attire he naturally resembles the big guy at the North Pole, Ramsey is always at the ready. He carries business cards with his photo, declaring “I was caught being nice by Santa Claus.” He hands them out to wide-eyed kids he encounters year-round.

Ramsey has a soft spot even for disbelievers. He considers every child to be endearing. “Each one is unique, and it’s fun to see what they’re going to do and say.”

Ramsey, the middle of seven siblings and a Piner High School graduate, can’t recall visiting Santa as a kid himself, although Christmas “was always the biggest part of the year. I grew up loving it,” he said. “But nothing prepared me for this venture.”

He had his first Santa gig (with a fake beard over his own) at a Montgomery Ward store while he was attending Sacramento State University in 1975. Ramsey also worked for a year at Mervyn’s department store in Petaluma. When his career eventually brought him to the North Bay’s largest wine tour company, co-workers dared him to apply as the Macy’s Union Square Santa Claus. Ramsey, with rosy cheeks and a robust laugh and physique, landed the job.

He worked for Macy’s for one memorable year, posing for photos and presiding over the Union Square tree lighting attended by some 10,000 people, complete with a police escort. Ramsey also worked for a year in Danville at the posh Blackhawk Plaza shopping center. He appeared at a Golden State Warriors game in his red-and-white suit to greet basketball fans. He met real-life reindeer while at the Oakland job, but wasn’t impressed. “They’re nasty animals,” he quipped.

He’s grateful to be at home in Sonoma County, where a quick commute in his red and silver pickup truck or his Harley-Davidson motorcycle transports him from Windsor to his Enchanted Woods. His personalized license plates read “I (heart) SANTA” and “IMCOMET.”

When he isn’t in the holiday wonderland, where he works nonstop from mid-November through Christmas, Ramsey leads wine tours through his business, Wine Tours by Santa. He drives clients’ cars to save them money, working as a “designated driver” and either driving to selected locations or designing tours based on clients’ interests.

He typically wears a red button-down shirt embroidered with his business name, his long beard and white hair turning heads everywhere he goes. At nearly every stop, he’s asked to pose for photos. He always obliges, often with a warm “Ho, ho, ho.”

When he started his wine tour business a decade ago, he automatically incorporated his Santa status into his work. “Since I look like this, it’s a marketing point,” he said. The pandemic and fallout from wildfires have nearly sidelined his wine tours. In 2018 he conducted 176 tours in nine months; that was down by 20 clients last year; this year he’s had 48 bookings, mostly tourists from the East oCast and Chicago.

No matter where he’s working, one thing is universal: everyone wants to know his age. “I get asked how old I am constantly,” he said. He tells people he’s “younger than the mountains and older than the trees.”

He never tires of asking children what they’d like for Christmas. Over the years, it has evolved from dolls and bikes to electronics. “Some want me to take their brother or sister, and some want a brother or sister,” he said.

He makes no promises, and always advises children wishing for a puppy or kitten to ask their parents, noting that a sleigh ride from the North Pole isn’t ideal for an animal.

And don’t worry, he said, if not every home has a chimney. Santa has a magic key that only he can use. He watches for milk and cookies left out for him — but admits to a preference for wine — and has no favorite cookie. The agreeable Santa likes them all but takes “the burnt ones back to the North Pole to use as snowman buttons.”

He’s happy he and other Santa look-alikes can do their part to bring a sense of normalcy to an unprecedented year of sorrow and uncertainty. He’s a member of the Amalgamated Order of Real Beard Santas and the Brotherhood of Real Beard Santas, and said it’s unlikely his wife, whom he’s known since high school, will ever see his face without a beard.

This year he has his own Christmas wish, and hopes it will be granted. He’d like to see the pandemic end so that next Christmas visitors can climb atop his lap, share a high-five, and maybe even tug at his beard.

For more information, call 707-535-9175 or visit winetoursbysanta.com or coddingtown.shop/events.

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine