A glimpse of jolly Old Saint Nick’s fire-engine red garb and billowing white beard was enough to draw gasps from people gathered Saturday along the Petaluma River.

Santa, accompanied by Mrs. Claus, waved to crowds from aboard a festively decorated tugboat during his annual river cruise, a Petaluma tradition that’s meant to kick off the holiday season.

The couple docked at River Plaza Shopping Center on East Washington Street and were escorted to TAPS on the River where they posed for photos with the admiring crowds.

“It kicks off the holidays,” said Marie McCusker, executive director of the Petaluma Downtown Association, which organized the event. “We thought it was really important to normalize things and get the kids back to a sense of what life should be like.”

Because of COVID-19 concerns, Santa and Mrs. Claus could only greet onlooking crowds in 2020 from aboard the tugboat. This was the second year since the pandemic began they were able to disembark and mingle with those gathered without mask mandates or social distancing guidelines.

Being held on Small Business Saturday, the event also allowed organizers to recognize local retailers, McCusker said.

“We were able to fill up bags with local offerings from merchants and give them out,” she said.

Petaluma resident Morgan Martin brought her school-age son to watch as Santa drifted along the water on a tugboat. It was their first time attending the event since they moved to Petaluma in 2020.

“We moved here during COVID so it was shut down, but it’s such a grand entrance,” Martin said.

“I liked the horn,” her son, Aaron, added.

Summer Cole, Paige Habkirk and Jocelyn Edwards, ballet dancers at the Petaluma School of Ballet and North Coast Ballet California, stood by the docks as they waited to greet Santa, which they have done each year for the past 11 years.

“It’s an annual thing we do,” Habkirk said.

“We were promoting ‘The Nutcracker,’” said Edwards, referring to the ballet school’s upcoming holiday performance.

“We usually pass out candy canes, flyers and greet (Santa) with everyone,” Cole added.

This was the second year Ashley Clark and Lynn Burton brought their kids to the event.

“It’s unique with the boat and everything, and it’s fun for the kids,” Clark said.

It was the first Saturday in about 12 years that Christopher Linnell didn’t have to work. He and his partner, Karicia Aventura, showed up to the event with their two dogs.

“I think it’s special,” Aventura said. “With everything that we’ve been through the last two years so it’s always good to cheer on the town.”

Sara Edwards is the small business and consumer reporter for The Press Democrat. You can reach her at 707-521-5487 or sara.edwards@pressdemocrat.com. Follow her on Twitter @sedwards380.