Chase leads to 3 collisions, overturned vehicle in Santa Rosa

A Santa Rosa man driving a silver Honda side-swiped a pickup truck and crashed into two parked vehicles during a Saturday night police chase, officials said.

Ernesto Mendoza Beltran, 28, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence and evading police after crawling from his overturned vehicle, Santa Rosa police Lt. Chris Mahurin said Sunday.

Beltran, who was checked out at an area hospital, did not suffer any serious injuries, officials said. No other injuries were reported.

At about 10:30 p.m. Saturday, police officers who had been patrolling and specifically looking for intoxicated drivers attempted to pull over the speeding westbound Honda sedan along West Third Street near Dutton Avenue, Mahurin said.

Initially, the driver pulled the Honda into a spot in the parking lot of a shopping center close to that intersection. But then he pulled out of the parking lot and returned to speeding ― reaching at least 70 mph ― on West Third Street, the lieutenant added.

As the Honda approached the eastern outlet of Surrey Drive, authorities said the driver attempted to go around a westbound brown Toyota pickup truck and crashed into the vehicle. The Toyota’s driver was not injured.

Police said Beltran continued driving west and then struck a Volkswagen parked in the westbound lane near Amador Drive. The collision caused the Volkwagen to spin and face east.

The Honda then careened into the eastbound lane, striking an east-facing, parked BMW SUV, and began to roll, Mahurin said.

It landed upside down. Beltran eventually crawled out of the sedan, where officers were waiting to detain him, police said.

Beltran, who smelled of alcohol, complained of pain from the crashes and was taken to a local hospital, where he was “quickly” cleared for his injuries, Mahurin said.

As Beltran was being booked into Sonoma County jail, authorities conducted a DUI examination and determined he was under the influence.

He was booked into the jail on suspicion of felony evasion of police, driving under the influence with a blood alcohol content over the legal limit and driving on a suspended license for a prior DUI conviction, police said.

He was released Sunday morning after posting $25,000 bail, according to the jail.

West Third Avenue was shut down for about two hours Saturday night as crews cleaned up following the collisions, Mahurin said.

