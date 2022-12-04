Three men were arrested Saturday night on multiple drug and gun-related charges following a traffic stop in Santa Rosa, Santa Rosa police said.

An officer was on a routine patrol about 9:15 p.m. when they saw a white Jeep fishtail multiple times in front of their vehicle at Bicentennial Way and Range Avenue, according to a CivicReady alert.

The officer pulled over the vehicle and as they approached smelled marijuana coming from both the Jeep and its three occupants. Additional police arrived on scene and detained the suspects as officers searched the vehicle.

Police found a loaded unregistered 1911 pistol with an extended magazine in the glove box and 13.2 grams of fentanyl and 3.4 grams of crystal methamphetamine tucked into a crevasse in the back seat, according to the alert.

Gabriel Torres, 39, of Windsor, Michael McGuire, 35, of Windsor, and John Cast, 33, of Santa Rosa, were arrested on suspicion of multiple charges including possessing a gun after being convicted of a felony, hiding the gun and possessing crystal meth and fenantyl. Cast, who is on parole, was also accused of false impersonation after using some of his brother’s identifying information.

They were booked about 1 a.m. Sunday into Sonoma County jail with bails of $30,000 each. McGuire was bailed out later Sunday morning, said Santa Rose Police Sgt. Kevin Naugle.

You can reach Staff Writer Madison Smalstig at madison.smalstig@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @madi.smals.