Santa Rosa 7-Eleven employee discovers card skimmer on gas station pin pad

A 7-Eleven employee found a skimming device Saturday on the Santa Rosa gas station’s pin pad about 24 hours after it was illegally installed, police said.

The skimming device ― a machine that can capture and store PINs and other account information ― is one of several that have been discovered recently on ATMs and credit card readers across the North Bay, including in Rohnert Park and Petaluma.

The employee of the 1760 Piner Road convenience store reported the device about 5:34 p.m. to the Santa Rosa Police Department, Sgt. Matt White said Sunday in a news release.

Investigators looked at video surveillance footage and determined three men had gone into the store Friday night, created a distraction and then installed the device.

7-Eleven is working to identify any cardholders who had their information stolen as a result of the device.

