The Santa Rosa City Council this week unanimously endorsed new rules that would prohibit unhoused residents from camping in most public places in city limits despite objections from a council minority who felt that without designated places where people could go the new rules were too punitive.

The camping ordinance bans people from setting up tents or storing belongings in city parks or on the sidewalk — among other public areas — if it impedes traffic.

But the prohibition raised questions and criticism among homeless advocates and some council members who asked where people could go if those areas were now off limits.

“When I read the language of this ordinance it was pretty clear to me that what we’re saying is that you cannot be if you’re impoverished, if you have too many bags with you, if you’re not going to sleep inside a designated shelter,” Council member Victoria Fleming said ahead of the Tuesday evening vote.

Fleming, who was joined by Council members Eddie Alvarez and Chris Rogers in voicing concerns, and critics alike said without providing safe places for people to camp and expanding shelter beds and other housing alternatives the policy would not adequately address the needs of unhoused residents.

Fleming said while she supported the ordinance, she described the approval as a “moral injury.”

“I think we need to acknowledge that it’s not the right thing to do, it’s the thing that we feel we have to do,” she said.

Kelli Kuykendall, the city’s homeless services manager, said the rules will help keep public spaces open to all while balancing the constitutional rights of unhoused residents. But it isn’t a solution to ending homelessness, she said.

An estimated 1,658 unhoused residents lived in Santa Rosa last year, just more than half of the total countywide homeless population.

Kuykendall said the city invests $5 million annually to provide homeless services and has extended local dollars with state and federal funds to help increase shelter beds and conduct outreach in the past few years.

The regulations are expected to come back before the council later this month for a second formal vote and will go into effect 30 days later.

Beyond city parks and sidewalks, camping is also banned on the street, bike lanes or bike paths or other rights of way if it impedes pedestrian, bicycle or vehicle traffic.

Camping within 25 feet of a building entrance, driveway, transit hub or bus shelter, fire hydrant or within 100 feet of a school is also outlawed.

The new rules replace a blanket ban on camping that has been in place for nearly 30 years and brings the city’s ordinance into compliance with a 2019 federal appellate court ruling that made those rules unenforceable.

Municipal governments under Martin v. City of Boise are prohibited from clearing encampments without first offering shelter to people experiencing homelessness.

City Hall administrators hope the new rules are an additional tool to help the city better manage unsanctioned encampments and mitigate health and safety impacts for those living in encampments and surrounding neighborhoods.

Enforcement of the ordinance will be carried out by the city’s encampment team made up of staff from various departments who work with Catholic Charities’ outreach team.

The team will proactively monitor encampments and first offer residents alternative shelter. Those who refuse to leave will be issued a warning that the city plans to clear the encampment and enforcement will escalate as needed, Kuykendall said.

The rules aren’t enforceable if no alternative shelter is available, Kuykendall said.

In those cases, unhoused residents who set up camp outside on public property would have to adhere to rules under the new regulations that limit the size of camp sites to 10 feet by 10 feet, prohibit dumping of dirty water, unpermitted electrical connections and warming or cooking fires.

Santa Rosa’s update is the latest in a series of efforts by Sonoma County and local cities to curb unsanctioned camping. The Rohnert Park City Council last summer passed a similar set of rules restricting where people can camp and imposed additional rules at city-managed camps.

Sonoma County in April approved an ordinance that restricts camping on county property or public property within unincorporated areas between 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Several downtown Santa Rosa business and property owners and surrounding residents who addressed the council ahead of the vote welcomed the added enforcement.

Joe Dietzen, who has lived and worked downtown for 35 years, said he regularly sees encampments along the Prince Memorial Greenway and under highway overpasses that have created an unwelcoming environment in the area.