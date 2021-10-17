Santa Rosa animal sanctuary hosts vegan pancake breakfast fundraiser

Animal lovers gathered at Goatlandia Farm Animal Sanctuary on Saturday for a vegan pancake breakfast fundraiser and the opportunity to learn more about the creatures that call the Santa Rosa property home.

The event, attended by about 120 people, aimed to educate people on how to advocate for large animals and the benefits of a plant-based diet.

After eating, visitors walked around the 20-acre property on a self-guided tour. Facts about the animals were posted around the sanctuary and employees were available to answer questions.

“It’s very educational,” said Goatlandia founder Deborah Blum.

The event was the sanctuary’s first pancake breakfast although it has hosted other vegan-based food events to raise funds.

“I feel like (pancake breakfasts) are usually done with cheap ingredients and using animal products, so I wanted to make it with quality ingredients and show people how plant-based food can be good,” she said. Along with egg-free pancakes, Blum served plant-based sausage links.

Admission to the event was free but $650 was raised through donations from attendees who registered beforehand, and more donations were collected at the door.

Goatlandia, which opened in 2016, is home to a variety of farm animals rescued from slaughterhouses and neglectful living conditions, including horses, goats, chickens and pigs. Blum estimates that she adopts out between 40 and 60 animals every year.

The money raised will go towards the sanctuary’s day-to-day operations, including buying food and paying for veterinary expenses for the close to 95 animals in her care.

In addition, the money will help fund the emergency evacuation and disaster services Blum and her husband, Patrick Stewart, provide during fires and other natural disasters.

After the Tubbs fire in 2017, Blum attended training through the North Valley Animal Disaster Group and the Sonoma Community Animal Response Team to learn how to rescue large animals behind fire lines.

“The Tubbs fire took everyone by surprise, we realized we needed more help rescuing (large) animals,” Blum said.

For more information about Goatlandia, visit goatlandia.org.