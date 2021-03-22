Santa Rosa apartment damaged in electrical fire

Fire damaged a first-floor apartment in Santa Rosa on Saturday, killing two cats and displacing one resident, fire officials said.

Fire investigators suspect the fire started with one of several electrical devices. Assistant Fire Marshal Paul Lowenthal said the equipment included a wireless Internet router and an electric water fountain for cats.

The resident saw smoke and fire when he returned home to the McBride Lane property about 7 p.m. after running errands, Lowenthal said.

“He opened his door and saw significant smoke and fire,” Lowenthal said. “He tried to use the fire extinguisher and called 911.”

Firefighters brought the fire under control within about 15 minutes, preventing significant damage to a second-floor unit, which was vacant, apart from some smoke damage, Battalion Chief Matt Dahl said.

Fire crews found two unconscious cats inside the home. They tried to resuscitate the animals with specialized equipment, but were not able to revive them, Dahl said.

The fire caused an estimated $100,000 in damage to the building and its contents.

You can reach Staff Writer Julie Johnson at 707-521-5220 or julie.johnson@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @jjpressdem.