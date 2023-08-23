Santa Rosa has tapped a familiar face to lead its legal team after the retirement of veteran attorney Sue Gallagher.

Teresa Stricker, who served as interim city attorney from July 2016 to May 2017, will replace Gallagher, who left at the end of July after six years as the city’s top lawyer.

The City Council unanimously approved her appointment and formal contract on Tuesday. Her first day is Nov. 6.

Stricker has more than two decades experience in municipal law and currently serves as city attorney in the small East Bay enclave of San Pablo.

Mayor Natalie Rogers congratulated Stricker on her appointment Tuesday and welcomed her to the team.

“Thank you very much for your willingness to come to Santa Rosa and serve,” she said.

The city attorney is one of two positions in Santa Rosa hired by the City Council. The attorney provides legal advice to the council, oversees a department of 15 attorneys and support staff and a budget of $4.3 million.

Gallagher, who was appointed the city’s top lawyer in 2017 after joining the team as an assistant city attorney about a year prior, notified city officials in March she planned to step down from the post on June 30. She pushed back her retirement to July 28 as the city worked to fill her position.

The department is being run on an interim basis by contracted attorney Samantha Zutler — at a rate of $325 per hour — while the city wrapped up its monthslong search.

The City Council received 11 applications for the position and interviewed candidates during a closed-door session on July 22.

The city announced Stricker as the top candidate in a news release Aug. 10.

Stricker graduated from Johns Hopkins University and the University of Minnesota Law School and has spent years working in the Bay Area as in-house council for several cities as well as in private practice.

Before working in San Pablo, she served as the city attorney in Richmond, leading that city’s 10-person legal team.

Previously, she was a partner at Renne Public Law Group where she led the firm’s local government practice. Before that she was an attorney in the firm’s predecessor before it divided into two firms.

During that time, Stricker ran Santa Rosa’s legal team on an interim basis for about a year after the departure of former city attorney Caroline Fowler, who left for a job with the Sonoma County District Attorney’s Office in May 2016.

She spent seven years as a deputy city attorney for the city and county of San Francisco and had prior litigation experience.

The council selected Stricker because of her experience providing strategic counsel to city officials, ability to handle complex cases and leadership skills, according to city documents.

Stricker’s annual salary was set at $294,000 plus benefits, about $30,000 more than her predecessor, city records show.

