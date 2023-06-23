Santa Rosa approves $536.2 million budget as City Hall seeks to keep spending in check

Santa Rosa approved a $536.2 million budget this week that funds government operations and taps millions of dollars in one-time monies but largely keeps spending on new projects in check.

The approved budget reflects a continued push from City Manager Maraskeshia Smith to focus on core services after years of diverting resources to emergency response.

It includes money for pavement maintenance and bike infrastructure improvements throughout the city and more than $8 million in work at existing city parks as well as the construction of new neighborhood parks in south and east Santa Rosa.

Following a somewhat contentious discussion among council members Tuesday, the spending plan also includes additional money to beef up police staffing downtown.

But a proposal by one council member to equally fund recreation and social service programs fell short of the needed votes.

Deeper look: A detailed look at Santa Rosa’s 2023-24 operations budget

Overall, the 2023-24 budget represents an 11.4% increase from the current year’s budget, due largely to revenue boosts from one-time grants.

Tuesday’s approval capped monthslong behind-the-scenes discussions between City Hall administrators and department heads and followed a two-day budget study session in May where finance officials provided the council with an overview of the city’s fiscal outlook.

The $200.9 million general fund, the largest bucket in the city’s overall budget that is primarily made up of sales and other taxes, grew by about $10.6 million or 5.6%.

Salaries and benefits are the largest expenditure at $153 million, up from $147.4 million this budget year.

Budget officials are forecasting a $2.5 million operating deficit in the general fund that will be covered by reserve funds.

That gap is expected to grow to $10.7 million by fiscal year 2027-28 as operating expenses increase and one-time federal pandemic aid, wildfire assistance and other grants run out and sales and other taxes grow at a slower rate.

City budget staff warn that estimate is conservative and the actual gap could be larger as the city enters labor negotiations in the next year that could affect payroll costs. The projection also doesn’t account for any impact on revenues from a recession.

Police resources versus upstream investments

Council members amended the budget recommended by staff to provide funding for two additional officers and two field evidence technicians to support the police department’s downtown enforcement team.

Budget officials pegged the annual cost at about $1 million.

The additional resources came amid pleas from about a dozen downtown merchants and property owners who called on the council to address safety and homelessness downtown.

Community members said the new positions would provide a permanent police presence in the city’s core and help create a safer environment for shoppers and employees, which could help turn around the sluggish retail economy and entice more investment downtown.

Police Chief John Cregan said addressing downtown safety was one of his top goals for the coming year but that the six budgeted positions in the downtown task force weren’t enough to meet needs. Sometimes those officers are called away to respond to other areas, he said.

While the council agreed investing in public safety is important, Council member Victoria Fleming said it should be matched with additional investments in programs that could address the root causes of some of the safety and homelessness issues downtown.

Fleming moved to allocate an additional $375,000 to the recreation budget that could be used to support afterschool programs and early intervention opportunities for city youth. She also expressed interest in bringing back a gang tattoo removal program.

But she failed to get consensus from her colleagues, including Council members Jeff Okrepkie and Mark Stapp, who were wary of any pressure the new programs could add on the budget and limited staff.

The motion failed following a split 3-3 vote with Fleming, Mayor Natalie Rogers and Council member Eddie Alvarez voting in favor. Vice Mayor Dianna MacDonald recused herself from voting because of a conflict of interest related to a personal relationship with an employee in the Parks and Recreation Department.

Capital projects

Beyond operating costs, the spending plan includes $74.9 million in capital improvements across the city to address streets, parks and water and sewer infrastructure.

Capital projects are paid for through development fees, special sales taxes, enterprise funds and grants, but city budget staff have said those revenues aren’t enough to adequately fund all projects and ongoing maintenance.

This year’s budget includes more than $8.6 million for improvements to parks across the city, including just under $3.2 million to restore park equipment at sites throughout northwest Santa Rosa.

The city also set aside $3.2 million to acquire and develop the Colgan Bellevue Park along Colgan Creek north of Bellevue Avenue in the city’s southwest area. The project is part of a broader effort to restore Colgan Creek.

Another $687,715 was allocated to the development of Kawana Spring Community Park in southeast Santa Rosa.

The capital budget includes $25.8 million in improvements to roads, bike infrastructure and public transportation.

It calls for $3.7 million for the reconfiguration of the Hearn Avenue interchange and overpass at Highway 101 and funding for a bike and pedestrian crossing over the highway near Coddingtown.

There’s also $1.5 million set aside for pavement maintenance and $1.5 million for slurry seal projects across the city.

You can reach Staff Writer Paulina Pineda at 707-521-5268 or paulina.pineda@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @paulinapineda22.