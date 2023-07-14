Santa Rosa attorney retiring after 5 years leading city’s legal team

Santa Rosa City Attorney Sue Gallagher is retiring this month after a three-decade career in local government, including the last five as Santa Rosa’s top lawyer.

Gallagher notified City Hall officials in March that she planned to step down from the post on June 30, but she pushed back her retirement as the city works to fill her position. Her last day is July 28.

She described working in the city as a “privilege” and said she was honored to work with a great legal team and committed council. Though she had been considering retiring for some time, it was difficult to step away from a profession she’s so passionate about, she said.

“Working with the city has truly been a pleasure and I feel very blessed to have had this opportunity to work with so many wonderful people and take on so many exciting challenges,” Gallagher, 68, said. “It was a very hard decision for me but, because of some personal and family reasons, now is the time.”

Her retirement caps six years in the City Attorney’s Office and, before that, 24 years in the Sonoma County Counsel’s Office.

The city attorney is one of two positions in Santa Rosa hired by the City Council. The attorney provides legal advice to the council, oversees a department of 15 attorneys and support staff and a budget of $4.3 million.

The council on Tuesday hired a Los Angeles-based firm to act as its interim attorney as members interview candidates for the permanent role.

Council members expect to appoint a new city attorney by September.

Vice Mayor Dianna MacDonald praised Gallagher as a dedicated public servant and said she had proven herself to be collaborative and thoughtful, both in her interactions with the City Council but also with residents.

“Sue has done an excellent job in her role as city attorney,” MacDonald said. “I wish her the very best and a huge thank you. The entire council is extremely grateful to her and, as just a citizen, it has made me so proud to work with such an exemplary person.”

Gallagher, who grew up in the Bay Area, received her master’s degree in cultural anthropology from the University of Chicago and law degree from UC Berkeley.

She moved to Santa Rosa with her family in late 1989 and joined the county in 1990, working as a deputy county counsel and later as the chief deputy overseeing infrastructure and public resources.

The City Council in March 2017 tapped Gallagher, who had been hired as an assistant city attorney about a year prior, to lead the city’s legal team after a monthslong national search.

“After we looked all over the country for this person, we found her right here at City Hall,” then-Mayor Chris Coursey said at the time.

She took over the department from Teresa Stricker, a San Francisco-based attorney who was leading the department on an interim basis following the departure of Caroline Fowler, a polarizing figure at City Hall who led the department for eight years before resigning in May 2016.

Within months of her appointment, the Tubbs Fire hit, marking a five-year period in which city resources were largely diverted to emergency response and rebuilding.

Gallagher and her office assisted with a citywide effort to help ease development regulations so homeowners could quickly rebuild on their properties and netted $95 million in a settlement with Pacific Gas and Electric to help with recovery efforts.

She pointed to this period as one of the most challenging but also proudest moments of her city career.

The legal department also helped oversee the transition from at-large to district-based council elections in 2018, played a key role in the city’s COVID-19 pandemic response, represented the city in a string of lawsuits filed by protesters injured by police during social justice demonstrations in 2020, led the decennial review of the city charter and has assisted with the development of policies related to housing and homelessness.

“It’s been an interesting time and it feels like maybe now things are going to be a little bit quieter just as I’m leaving,” she said.

But her departure comes at a critical time for the department.

Its second-in-command official also retired this year and the position remains vacant.

Staff members are busy with several complex legal cases, Gallagher said, as well as helping craft key policies, such as an ordinance intended to curb overnight camping in parts of the city that will be presented to council in August, monitoring potential impacts of a federal court ruling striking down Berkeley’s ban on natural gas and continuing work on the city’s general plan update.

Gallagher said she toyed with the idea of staying on longer but ultimately felt she couldn’t postpone her retirement any longer. She plans to stay in Santa Rosa with her family.

Council members began meeting in April to outline the process for filling Gallagher’s job and hired consultant Bob Murray and Associates to help with the recruitment.

The council on Tuesday approved a professional services contract with law firm Burke, Williams and Sorensen to helm legal services while the city continues its search.

Samantha Zutler, one of the firm’s attorneys based in San Francisco, will serve as interim city attorney at a rate of $325 per hour, beginning Aug. 1 through Oct. 1. She also serves as the city attorney for Healdsburg.

The city capped spending on professional services at $200,000.

Meanwhile, council members are interviewing candidates for the permanent role and hope to make an appointment by September. The city received 11 applications, a city spokesperson said.

The salary for the incoming attorney has not yet been negotiated. Gallagher’s most recent annual salary was $257,908 plus benefits, according to city records.

MacDonald said as council members review applications she is looking for someone who has experience working in city government, preferably in a similarly-sized city, and someone with experience managing a team, who is a savvy litigator and a good communicator.

Mayor Natalie Rogers could not be reached for comment.

You can reach Staff Writer Paulina Pineda at 707-521-5268 or paulina.pineda@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @paulinapineda22.