Santa Rosa author explains, embraces new approach to gender identity

Maia Kobabe is an author from Sonoma County who wrote “Gender Queer.” A personal narrative that has served as an inspiration to young people who have grappled with questions about gender identity.

Harper Lee, J.D. Salinger, and Mark Twain all have something important in common with Santa Rosa author Maia Kobabe: All four authors have penned banned books.

You might have heard of the works from the first three: “To Kill a Mockingbird,” “Catcher in the Rye,” and “The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn,” respectively. Kobabe’s, on the other hand, a graphic novel titled “Gender Queer: A Memoir,” has been relatively unknown — until recently.

Everything changed in September 2021. That’s when a school board in Fairfax County, Virginia, decided the 2019 autobiography about Kobabe’s journey to identifying as nonbinary and asexual was “pornography,” and pulled it and another book from school shelves. Over the subsequent weeks, more than a half-dozen other states followed suit. Bringing the total to 10.

At last check, the book was banned or challenged in seven states. (Virginia eventually reinstated it.)

“I feel like my book in particular has been caught up in viral social media moment because it’s a comic, because you can snap a pic of one panel you disagree with and share it completely removed from context of the rest of the book, it gets shared without people ever seeing the book or reading the whole thing,” Kobabe said. “When I was writing it, very early on, I showed an early draft to another cartoonist, and he told me, ‘Expect this book to be banned and take it as a compliment when that happens.’ So here we are.”

Big ideas, powerful message

The recent uproar over the “Gender Queer” book is only part of Kobabe’s story — a personal narrative that has served as an inspiration to young people who have grappled with questions about gender identity.

Much of this journey unfolds in the book itself, which chronicle’s Kobabe’s evolution from adolescence to adulthood and unpacks the hardships of coming out, the ups and downs of adolescent crushes and the flat-out trauma of being nonbinary in a society that largely sees gender as limited to the two categories of man and woman.

Portions of the graphic novel are just that — graphic. Some readers found the images offensive.

Still, the message is powerful. By the end of the book, Kobabe has taken readers through a journey to gender independence.

“I began to think of gender less as a scale and more as a landscape,” Kobabe wrote when reflecting on the past. “Some people are happy to live in the place they were born, while others must make a journey to reach the climate in which they can flourish and grow.”

Another important milestone along the path: The author’s decision to use something called neopronouns.

Instead of using gendered identifiers such as “she,” “them,” or “their,” Kobabe has embraced nonbinary options “e,” “em,” and “eir.” This article will use nonbinary neopronouns.

When asked about pronouns, Kobabe said, “the ones I chose feel like a coat that fits.”

Kobabe, 31, admitted it can get tiresome educating the uninitiated about these new identifiers, but also noted that correcting wrong pronouns is important in the right circumstances.

“I’ve corrected people live on the radio or family and friends, but I will never correct a server at a restaurant,” e said. “It’s not important to me that a waiter gets my pronouns right; I would rather they remember my food order. I choose my moments to try to have an educational conversation where I think it’s going to have the most impact.”

A winding road

Kobabe is from Sonoma County, having grown up mostly outside Petaluma in a rural area that some might describe as West County.

To hear Kobabe tell it, the area was “out in the cow fields.” And the quietude brought happiness.

“Growing up in nature, I felt so safe and free to wander around the hillsides and talk to myself,” Kobabe said. “It was a very relaxed and natural childhood. I had space to be me, whatever that was, without being observed or judged or commented on by anyone. Every child should be so lucky.”

Kobabe described eir parents as “benevolently hands off,” and noted that they “let me grow in my own shape.”

When e got eir first period at age 11, however, everything changed. E felt betrayed by eir own body. E became unhappy and confused by societal expectations and norms. E withdrew and turned to reading and sketching to cope with feelings of depression and dysmorphia.

Gradually, as Kobabe worked through eir gender transformation, e started creating original pieces about the ride. “Gender Queer” took shape. E attended Dominican University in San Rafael, and studied cartooning in graduate school at California College of the Arts in San Francisco.