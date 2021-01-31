Santa Rosa authorizes study on unification with feeder districts

The Santa Rosa City Schools Board of Trustees voted last week to study unification of the district with some or all of its nine feeder elementary districts. Here is a list of the districts involved in the study, their enrollment and percentage of students who qualify for a free or reduced-price lunch.

Santa Rosa City Schools, Sonoma County’s largest school district, will examine the feasibility of unifying with any or all of the eight elementary districts that feed into Santa Rosa’s middle and high school system.

The move, unanimously approved by the district’s board of trustees this month, directs Sonoma County Superintendent of Schools Superintendent Steve Herrington to hire a firm to conduct and pay for the lengthy study. It comes just four months after another high school district — West Sonoma County Union — authorized a similar examination of its 10-district feeder system. Herrington, who has set aside $200,000 to cover both studies, said he hopes a firm will be hired by March or April to launch the work, which could take up to 16 months to complete.

The process, officials acknowledged, will almost certainly trigger anxiety and even outright opposition from families and staff in affected districts in a county that has 40 individual school districts for approximately 68,000 students.

“All you are requesting is a study. You are not forcing anyone to do anything other than looking at the practicality of what this might look like,” Herrington said.

The request comes as districts across the county struggle to retain students. Sonoma County has lost 5% of its students in the past five years, a rate of decline that is behind only Alpine County, which has approximately 70 students, and Los Angeles County, with 1.4 million students.

“Because of the compounded effect of the fires, power outages, mass evacuations and flooding, this county has experienced greater than average declining enrollment in the state,” Herrington said. “With that decreased enrollment, it becomes more difficult to stay operational. It’s like a business: you need certain volume to be productive, to stay cost-effective. It’s the same for schools.”

The study will look at both economics and curriculum. Within Santa Rosa’s high school district boundaries, the variety of elementary districts have different funding models, varied extracurricular offerings and distinct academic approaches. Districts that share borders and ZIP codes can have dramatically different offerings depending on enrollment, parcel taxes, bond revenues and other factors.

"In listening to your presentation, it seems almost fairly obvious to me that there is a lot of potential for more efficient use of funds given the fact that we are losing so many students,“ Santa Rosa Area 4 Trustee Omar Medina said. ”One of the reasons that I’m really supportive of this is overall issues of equity.”

Both the Santa Rosa and West County studies will look at the five-year outlook for enrollment for not only the lead districts, but the smaller elementary districts that feed into them, Herrington said.

"That piece of information is just vital to know anyway,” he said.

The studies will also examine existing district-specific voter-approved bonds, the varying property tax structures between districts, differing state funding formulas based on student population, union bargaining agreements, the state of facilities and enrollment trends, and transportation contracts and costs, among other factors.

Unifying districts could lead to pay raises for some school staff and cuts for others. Under California law, new salary structures “should be the average of the districts. It doesn’t necessarily go to the highest step, which is what it used to do,” Herrington said.

Jobs are not guaranteed in a new configuration. “It doesn’t mean everyone gets absorbed,” he said.

“Now you start to understand why it takes 16 months to put this together. There are a lot of questions that have to be answered,“ he said.

The completion of the study then launches a series of public meetings before any decision is made to forward a request for change to the state. A wide variety of entities — not just the requesting district — can ask the state to approve a reconfiguration.

Voters in any district that would be affected by a proposed change would get a chance to vote on any reconfiguration. That portion may be moot if there is enough pushback from residents after the release of the study, Herrington said.

“I’m sure it’s raised some concerns about the process and procedures,” said David Alexander, superintendent of the Bellevue Union School District. “I did have one person say ’Well do we have a say in it?’ Well, of course your community has a say in it.”

Gathering input at public hearings after the release of the study is part of the inquiry, Herrington said.

“The county committee has to go out to affected areas and hold hearings. They may get community response that is adversarial to the study and they may choose to say, ’There are not enough votes here,’” he said.