Santa Rosa bar owner dies in crash

The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Department has identified the woman who died in a one-car crash in southeastern Santa Rosa on Wednesday night as Trinh Dolan, the co-owner of a local bar and grill.

Dolan, 53, was a Napa native but well known in Santa Rosa as co-owner and driving force behind Dolan’s Den, the bar and grill in the Piner Road space formerly occupied by the Nutty Irishman.

“We will be closed today for a family emergency,” the bar posted in a message on Facebook and Instagram on Thursday.

On Facebook, the post was followed by several comments from patrons and acquaintances expressing their heartbreak.

Dolan’s Den was open again Friday. The Press Democrat left a message there seeking comment.

Trinh Dolan was born in Vietnam and “raised as an Airforce brat,” according to the bar and grill’s website.

“Trinh spent her childhood in different countries and was exposed to many different cultures,” the description reads. “Her love of cooking might have derived from cooking for her 3 siblings as her parents worked multiple jobs to make ends meet.”

She was married to Sebastopol native Derek Dolan, who works as a plumber in San Francisco. It was Trinh who handled management of the restaurant.

The couple clearly loved to travel. The business website shows photos of them posing happily on trips to Cozumel, Mexico; Moab, Utah; and Luquillo, Puerto Rico.

Dolan crashed Wednesday night near the intersection of Petaluma Hill Road and Yolanda Avenue after hitting a utility pole, getting ejected from her 2003 Mercedes-Benz sedan and becoming pinned beneath the car, according to authorities.

Dolan was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said she was not wearing a seat belt, and a witness told authorities she had been driving an estimated 80 mph just before she crashed.

