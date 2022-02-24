Santa Rosa bartenders accused of serving alcohol to underage DUI suspect

Two Sonoma County bartenders have been arrested on suspicion of serving alcohol to an underage customer who later drove into a Virgen de Guadalupe procession, struck a man on horseback and fled, authorities said.

The bartenders are suspected of selling alcohol to the 20-year-old man at the Final Edition Bar in the Larkfield Shopping Center north of Santa Rosa on Dec. 12.

The state Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control, commonly known as the ABC, arrested the bartenders on Tuesday. They are Jason James Correia, 41, and Mandy McClish, 38, both of Santa Rosa.

Investigators believe neither of them checked the underage customer’s identification before selling him alcohol, according to ABC Supervising Agent Richard Seghieri.

The ABC has also filed an accusation against the Final Edition’s alcoholic beverage license, alleging that the business allowed a minor to enter and remain on the premises and sold alcohol to a minor who later caused great bodily injury to another person. The accusation could result in a suspension of the liquor license for Final Edition, ABC officials said this week in a news release.

The Press Democrat left a message for the bar's owner seeking comment on Thursday.

The customer who the bartenders are suspected of serving, Troy Hale of Santa Rosa, was arrested Dec. 12 on suspicion of driving under the influence and hit-and-run, among other charges. He had spent several hours drinking inside the Final Edition prior to his arrest, ABC officials said.

The agency’s investigators believe he crashed into the horseback rider “shortly” after he drove away from the bar, the release said.

The crash happened about 2 miles from the bar, in the 3700 block of Old Redwood Highway, around 1:30 a.m., according to Santa Rosa police.

The procession had kicked off in west Santa Rosa and it included more than 100 people who were making their way to Windsor on foot or horseback, police said.

The horseback rider who was hit had major injuries and was taken to a hospital. On Thursday, Santa Rosa Police Department spokesman Sgt. Chris Mahurin said the man had recovered from his injuries.

The horse had injuries on its head and face and was taken from the scene by somebody who knew the rider, police said.

Police found Hale’s car parked at an address in north Santa Rosa and contacted him there. They later got a search warrant for his home and vehicles.

Detectives found fentanyl pills and a substance believed to be cocaine, which appeared to be “possessed for the purpose of sale” along with ammunition, officials said.

Hale at the time was on pretrial release for a July arrest on a weapons charge, officials said. In addition to the hit-and-run and DUI charges stemming from the Dec. 12 crash, he is suspected of possession of drugs for sale and violation of pretrial release, police said.

The Santa Rosa Police Department regularly collaborates with ABC agents “to address overserving patrons at local bars and restaurants,” said Mahurin, the spokesman.

“This investigation is an example of how collaborating with other agencies will help keep our community safe,” Mahurin said.

You can reach Staff Writer Matt Pera at matthew.pera@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @Matt__Pera.