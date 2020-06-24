Santa Rosa begins clearing homeless camps under Highway 101

Santa Rosa authorities began Wednesday trying to relocate about 90 homeless people living in several large encampments that have amassed at Highway 101 underpasses in the city over the past several months.

City homeless outreach specialists, police, public works employees and other city workers began removing the people and their belongings from underpasses stretching from Third Street to College Avenue Wednesday morning. They’d been alerted multiple times in the past few weeks that the operation would be occurring, said David Gouin, Santa Rosa housing and community services director.

Nineteen people had accepted housing assistance offers from the city and agreed to move, Gouin said. The others have been asked to stay in touch with outreach workers in case they change their minds.

The sweeps mark the largest and most high-profile effort to roust tent cities since late January, when Sonoma County removed nearly 300 people living along a 2-mile stretch of the Joe Rodota Trail in west Santa Rosa.

The camp clearing had been slated to begin weeks earlier, but was delayed over coronavirus concerns and demonstrations protesting racial inequality and police brutaplity. County public health crews were in the camps last week and into this week in an effort to test more of the occupants for the coronavirus before they relocated.

Gouin said the dispersal operation may continue through Thursday.

Santa Rosa announced the planned clearance last week, saying the conditions in the camps had triggered the more aggressive step, which by court order requires a clear demonstration of sufficient and suitable replacement shelter and offers of help before disbanding illegal settlements on public property.

The city has offered space at its managed site outside the Finley Community Center at College Avenue and Stony Point Road or other homeless shelters throughout the city and county.

Check back for more details on this breaking story.