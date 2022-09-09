Santa Rosa bicyclist’s death shines light on danger of trail traffic devices

Late last month, popular Santa Rosa restaurateur and cyclist Rob Reyes died after his bicycle struck a waist-high metal pole on the West County Regional Trail near Graton.

The poles, known as bollards, are safety features designed to keep cars off bicycle and hiking trails.

But cyclists, including members of the Sonoma County Bicycle Coalition, say they are anything but safe and are urging county officials to remove or replace the poles, some of which do not appear to meet California safety standards.

As soon as she heard about the crash, coalition Executive Director Eris Weaver fired off a letter to Sonoma County Regional Parks Director Bert Whitaker. She has also spoken before the county Board of Supervisors.

The pleas have already elicited a response.

The county’s parks agency has begun working with the Sonoma County Pedestrian and Bicycle Commission to replace some bollards with other traffic-control measures, such as collapsible bollards or striping to warn bicyclists of traffic ahead, Whitaker said.

The agency has also committed to conducting an inventory of the bollards on the west county trail and on other trails in the county, according to Meda Freeman, marketing manager for Sonoma County Regional Parks.

Bollard use controversial

Since Reyes’ Aug. 23 crash, Weaver said, stories have been “pouring in” to the coalition of cyclists who had a near miss with a bollard or who were injured after hitting one on a Sonoma County trail or elsewhere.

County officials said they’ve also received letters from cycling enthusiasts decrying the use of bollards or other traffic-control devices on county trails or bike paths.

Officials say they were put in place 20 years ago when the 5½-mile west county trail linking Sebastopol, Graton and Forestville was built.

They also appear on other trails throughout the region. On the west county path, in particular, there are between 15 and 20 bollards placed at designated intersections along the way, Freeman said.

Many in the cycling community question the need for the ubiquitous yellow, metal poles.

“You have to see the bollard in enough time to maneuver around it,” Weaver said. “If you don’t see it until you get close to it or if you are surrounded by people riding, it’s hard to avoid. That’s where I’ve seen people smack into it.”

Of the two accounts Weaver said she has received, one was from John Murphy of Healdsburg, a coalition board member who said he broke his hand after crashing into a bollard in Mountain View in Santa Clara County. The second was from Jack Swearingen of Santa Rosa, an 82-year-old cyclist who said he broke three vertebrae in his back when he crashed into a bollard.

“The bollard that (Reyes struck) had clearly been knocked into several times,” Weaver said. “It seems almost everyone has run into one of these poles.”

That particular bollard was also scratched, and much of the paint had worn off, she noted.

Freeman said parks staff regularly maintain bollards on all county trails, including cleaning and maintenance.

“Bollards are repaired when staff observes damage and when damage or issues are reported to the department,” she added.

Traffic engineers included the bollards in the trail’s original design, according to Whitaker, the county parks regional director. Besides preventing cars from driving onto a trail or mistaking it for a driveway in rural areas, they are also used to signal to a bicyclist or pedestrian that traffic is ahead.

“What is out there is a result of traffic engineers who studied the trail and specified that those should be placed there,” he said, adding that the bollards are “very, very common.”

Over the years, according to Whitaker, there have been injuries reported related to the bollards, though he didn’t have data on the number of reports.

“Generally folks were distracted or they were talking to somebody” when the crashes occurred, he said.

Since Reyes’ crash, though, Whitaker said his agency has received about two dozen emails from concerned trail users.

“Certainly we want to provide safe trails,” he said.

'Safer on roads’?

Reyes’ was the only recorded death in at least five years of a cyclist involved in a collision on a county bike trail that is separate from cars, according to Weaver.

“We get three (deaths) a year for bicyclists while riding on streets with cars,” she said.

As far as keeping track of injuries related to bollards, she said that’s hard to do.

“It’s something that people don’t report,” Weaver said. “When somebody runs into a pole and is injured, that doesn’t get reported in any consistent way.”