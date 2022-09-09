Subscribe

Santa Rosa bicyclist’s death shines light on danger of trail traffic devices

KATHLEEN COATES
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
September 9, 2022, 12:22PM
Late last month, popular Santa Rosa restaurateur and cyclist Rob Reyes died after his bicycle struck a waist-high metal pole on the West County Regional Trail near Graton.

The poles, known as bollards, are safety features designed to keep cars off bicycle and hiking trails.

But cyclists, including members of the Sonoma County Bicycle Coalition, say they are anything but safe and are urging county officials to remove or replace the poles, some of which do not appear to meet California safety standards.

As soon as she heard about the crash, coalition Executive Director Eris Weaver fired off a letter to Sonoma County Regional Parks Director Bert Whitaker. She has also spoken before the county Board of Supervisors.

The pleas have already elicited a response.

The county’s parks agency has begun working with the Sonoma County Pedestrian and Bicycle Commission to replace some bollards with other traffic-control measures, such as collapsible bollards or striping to warn bicyclists of traffic ahead, Whitaker said.

The agency has also committed to conducting an inventory of the bollards on the west county trail and on other trails in the county, according to Meda Freeman, marketing manager for Sonoma County Regional Parks.

Bollard use controversial

Since Reyes’ Aug. 23 crash, Weaver said, stories have been “pouring in” to the coalition of cyclists who had a near miss with a bollard or who were injured after hitting one on a Sonoma County trail or elsewhere.

County officials said they’ve also received letters from cycling enthusiasts decrying the use of bollards or other traffic-control devices on county trails or bike paths.

Officials say they were put in place 20 years ago when the 5½-mile west county trail linking Sebastopol, Graton and Forestville was built.

They also appear on other trails throughout the region. On the west county path, in particular, there are between 15 and 20 bollards placed at designated intersections along the way, Freeman said.

Many in the cycling community question the need for the ubiquitous yellow, metal poles.

“You have to see the bollard in enough time to maneuver around it,” Weaver said. “If you don’t see it until you get close to it or if you are surrounded by people riding, it’s hard to avoid. That’s where I’ve seen people smack into it.”

Of the two accounts Weaver said she has received, one was from John Murphy of Healdsburg, a coalition board member who said he broke his hand after crashing into a bollard in Mountain View in Santa Clara County. The second was from Jack Swearingen of Santa Rosa, an 82-year-old cyclist who said he broke three vertebrae in his back when he crashed into a bollard.

“The bollard that (Reyes struck) had clearly been knocked into several times,” Weaver said. “It seems almost everyone has run into one of these poles.”

That particular bollard was also scratched, and much of the paint had worn off, she noted.

Freeman said parks staff regularly maintain bollards on all county trails, including cleaning and maintenance.

“Bollards are repaired when staff observes damage and when damage or issues are reported to the department,” she added.

Traffic engineers included the bollards in the trail’s original design, according to Whitaker, the county parks regional director. Besides preventing cars from driving onto a trail or mistaking it for a driveway in rural areas, they are also used to signal to a bicyclist or pedestrian that traffic is ahead.

“What is out there is a result of traffic engineers who studied the trail and specified that those should be placed there,” he said, adding that the bollards are “very, very common.”

Over the years, according to Whitaker, there have been injuries reported related to the bollards, though he didn’t have data on the number of reports.

“Generally folks were distracted or they were talking to somebody” when the crashes occurred, he said.

Since Reyes’ crash, though, Whitaker said his agency has received about two dozen emails from concerned trail users.

“Certainly we want to provide safe trails,” he said.

'Safer on roads’?

Reyes’ was the only recorded death in at least five years of a cyclist involved in a collision on a county bike trail that is separate from cars, according to Weaver.

“We get three (deaths) a year for bicyclists while riding on streets with cars,” she said.

As far as keeping track of injuries related to bollards, she said that’s hard to do.

“It’s something that people don’t report,” Weaver said. “When somebody runs into a pole and is injured, that doesn’t get reported in any consistent way.”

The Sonoma County Counsel’s Office has no record of any claims filed by anyone who has been in a crash involving bollards on bike paths.

Sonoma County bicyclists have stories, though.

Santa Rosa resident Rich Collins said that a few years ago he was riding south on the bike route in Marin County entering Sausalito, “when a rider in front of me swerved suddenly and I saw the bollard just seconds before I hit it.”

He estimated he was traveling about 12 mph at the time and the impact threw him over the bike’s handlebars and onto his helmet.

“Both of my bike wheels were broken. So was my helmet,” he said. “It hurt but I was lucky to still be able to walk.”

Collins said his bicycle repair bill was several hundred dollars and “the concussion was miserable.”

“The bollard is still there, covered with scratches and nicks. I wonder how many bicyclists have been injured right there,” he said.

Murphy, the Sonoma County Bicycle Coalition board member who broke his hand when he hit a bollard in Santa Clarita County, said he is lobbying Healdsburg officials to remove the bollards from the Foss Creek Trail there.

“Apparently the topic came up in some workshop before,” he said. “The bollards on Foss Creek are awful. Not as bad as west county — but very bad. I stopped taking my son to (the) west county trail once he was riding fast enough … hitting one would be a problem (at age 7). … Too many bollards and gates. It’s ironic that I feel it’s actually safer to take him on roads that have decent bike lanes than on what should be a super safe pathway. I’m less scared of a car then a bollard for youngsters.”

Vincent Hoagland, an avid cyclist who is a member of the Sonoma County Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Committee, said he just avoided a significant collision with a bollard on the Hunter Creek Trail, a 1½-mile paved, accessible trail along Hunter Creek in southeast Santa Rosa. The bollard, he said, sits where the trail meets Hunter Lane.

“There are lots of trees shading the intersection and I just missed crashing directly into the bollard and falling, but did injure my left hand when I hit it,” he said in a letter to Whitaker that he shared with The Press Democrat. “It was painted green, not yellow, and so was difficult to see in the dim light.

“I’m not sure that the trails need bollards to keep vehicles from driving down the trails, but if that is deemed necessary, they must be much more visible to cyclists,” he wrote.

Santa Rosa resident Eric Butterfield, in a letter to The Press Democrat, detailed a 2014 incident in which his wife, Pam, collided at high speed with a vehicle barrier — in this case a gate off Ross Station Road on the West County trail in Sebastopol — and suffered a serious injury to her leg. She was taken by ambulance to Memorial Hospital, where she stayed for three days.

“Thankfully,” he wrote, “only a scar is left as a reminder.”

Butterfield said there was a narrow opening for cyclists to get through on one end of the gate, and his wife didn’t see it. A nearby resident told them there had been other similar accidents at the site.

The couple reported the incident to the county parks department at the time, but said they haven’t heard if the barricade was ever altered or if warning signs added.

“”Both the bollards and the gates are hazards in their own way,” he said. “Whatever method is used to keep cars off the bike lane is clearly hazardous to bicyclists.”

Alternatives to bollards

The most recent update to the California Manual on Uniform Traffic Control Devices, the standard used for traffic signs, road markings and signals, calls for “other remedial measures” to be taken before installing barriers such as bollards. The manual is used by state and local agencies and construction companies to make sure traffic control devices they use conform to the national standard.

If barriers are necessary to deter cars, they must be well marked with reflectors or reflective tape to make them visible to bicyclists day or night, according to the manual.

“Note that none of the bollards on the West County Trail appear to meet (the updated state) standards,” Weaver said in a letter to Whitaker.

To memorialize Reyes, members of the cycling community have placed a white-painted “ghost bike” near the spot on the trail off Green Valley Road.

A memorial service was held Tuesday.

Reyes, who was riding with co-workers from La Rosa Tequileria & Grille, was seen crashing into the bollard by Jasper Bayless, who was riding his bicycle home to Forestville from Analy High School in Sebastopol. The boy called 911 and administered CPR, but to no avail.

Sonoma County Supervisor Lynda Hopkins said she and her family walk the bicycle-pedestrian trail on a regular basis. She said Reyes’ death in her west county district “is a shocking and tragic loss to the community.

“One of the most tragic things is that people go there to have a safe place to ride a bike instead of having to ride on a narrow side of the road,” she said.

Hopkins said she has never heard of any formal complaints filed with the county about the bollards or received any notifications or reports about injuries involving the poles.

“One thing worth noting,” she said, “is that I have been in other parts of the state (such as San Diego) doing research and experienced vehicles racing down a bike path. And that’s obviously why the bollards are there. In this era of sideshows, that’s definitely a concern.”

However, she said she has asked for “more information on what other jurisdictions do in terms of signage, engineering and different strategies to address this.” In addition to flexible bollards, she said she had heard about pavement striping to give cyclists and early warning that bollards are coming up.

Weaver said she’s hopeful something will be done about the bollards to improve safety for bicyclists. She said she will follow up with other jurisdictions, including the city of Santa Rosa, where bollards also are used, to see if they will remove them or switch to alternative traffic safety measures.

“I just wish sometimes that somebody didn’t have to die for things to be done,” she said.

You can reach Staff Writer Kathleen Coates at kathleen.coates@pressdemocrat.com or 707-521-5209.

