Santa Rosa boosts pay offerings to attract more substitute staff candidates

Santa Rosa couple Michelle and Kim Covington have never taught in the classroom before. Michelle worked as a professional fundraiser and Kim, though he has many educators in his family, worked as a biologist.

But a strong appreciation for the work of teachers and a desire to help pushed them in October to apply to be substitute teachers. Their daughter at Santa Rosa High School had come home on several occasions this year, they said, saying one of her classes had no substitute teacher available for that day.

They showed up Thursday at a job fair hosted by Santa Rosa City Schools to meet some of the school district staff and to learn what requirements they’d need to fulfill to get into the classroom. The couple were hopeful to begin subbing within another month.

"It’s a stressful time for the kids,“ Michelle Covington said. ”We’re in a position where we can help right now. We just kind of looked at each other and were like, ‘Let’s do it!’“

Interested community members with minimum qualifications like the Covingtons are Sonoma County school districts’ hope to ease the pressure of severe staffing shortages. This year, a lack of substitute staff has pulled administrators into the classroom when teachers are out sick or quarantined, and teachers onto the schoolyard to monitor kids during recess.

Santa Rosa City Schools last week made a key move to attract more candidates for both substitute teachers and classified staff. Officials increased the district’s pay rates to some of the highest in Sonoma County and added other incentives, including a bonus for sticking around.

The school district’s Board of Trustees on Oct. 27 voted unanimously in favor of the pay increase, which is set to expire in June.

“We’re hoping we will attract people to stay with us,” said Mike Shepherd, assistant superintendent of human resources.

Starting Nov. 1, the district will pay a full-day rate of $200 for substitute, or “guest” teachers, as the district calls them. Long-term daily rates increase to $300, up from $180. The long-term half-day rate was increased by $25, to $150.

Classified substitutes will now start on the second step of the salary schedule rather than the first, and any substitutes who work a minimum of six hours per day for 40 days will receive a $1,500 longevity stipend.

The changes place Santa Rosa’s pay rates at or near the top among Sonoma County school districts, said John Laughlin, associate superintendent of human resources for the Sonoma County Office of Education. Several other districts also have raised their wages to try to remain competitive.

In Santa Rosa, the demand for substitute teachers has often outpaced the supply in the first 50-plus school days of the year, Shepherd said.

In a typical time, the school district would have to find substitutes for about 5% of teachers each day, Shepherd said — around 50 of Santa Rosa’s approximately 1,000 teachers. This year, though, that number can be pushed up due to quarantines and illness, he said.

“If our need goes to 75 (teachers), therein lies the 25 short,” he said. "Our sweet spot right now for filling positions is from our committed substitutes, maxing out between 40 and 50 a day.“

The district also is hiring for 28 full-time teaching positions, according to EdJoin, a job board for school staff.

There’s also a need for classified staff, including yard monitors, office staff, custodians and paraprofessionals. Information on those positions and necessary qualifications can also be found on EdJoin.

At the job fair Thursday, human resources staff took down information from each applicant. Some were retired teachers, while others, like the Covingtons, were new to the profession.

Earlier this fall, the Legislature approved changes that helped enable retired teachers to reenter the system as substitutes.

One of those changes was eliminating rules that prevented retired teachers from rejoining the workforce before six months passed from their retirement date.

“Many districts are seeing that’s a treasure trove of quality teachers that would be willing to come back and help,” Laughlin said.

SCOE and local school districts, though, want others in the community to know there may be a place for them, whether it’s helping in the cafeteria, the classroom or the playground.

Information on minimum requirements to become a substitute teacher is available on SCOE’s website. Santa Rosa City Schools has also published information on its website for those interested in becoming a substitute teacher or classified staff member.

“Anyone can call us at our office and we’ll help people. We’ll walk them through the steps,” Shepherd said.

You can reach Staff Writer Kaylee Tornay at 707-521-5250 or kaylee.tornay@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @ka_tornay.