A Santa Rosa boy was among four suspects who were arrested after they followed a victim Sunday night to his Ukiah home and robbed him at gunpoint, police said.

Investigators did not release the names of the Santa Rosa boy and another suspect, a Clearlake girl, because they are minors. The other suspects were identified as Antioch residents Marcello Torres, 20, and Mauricio Torres, 19, according to the Ukiah Police Department.

It wasn’t immediately clear if the two are related.

Each suspect was arrested on suspicion of robbery, conspiracy, possessing a short-barreled shotgun, accessory and giving fake identification to law enforcement, according to police.

An investigation began at about 7:40 p.m. Sunday when police were called to the 600 block of Talmage Road, where the 42-year-old victim last saw the suspects, police said.

He reported he was driving east on Talmage Road when the suspects tried to enter his lane and he sped up to avoid a collision. They followed him to his home and one began to yell at him.

A girl claimed he hit their car and, as he checked for damage, the three other suspects approached while wearing “full face masks,” police said.

One pulled out a shotgun and another demanded everything in the victim’s pockets. The man refused and the group fled after one of them took a phone from his vehicle, police said.

The victim followed but lost site of suspects before he contacted police.

The California Highway Patrol stopped the suspects on southbound Highway 101 and found the gun and phone inside.

Two of the suspects were booked into the Mendocino County jail and the juvenile suspects went to Mendocino County Juvenile Hall, police said.

