Watch online: The meetings can be streamed online via Zoom or by calling 1-877-853-5257. The meeting ID is 89643446933. Meetings can also be streamed on the city’s YouTube channel .

In person: Attend the meetings in person at City Hall, 100 Santa Rosa Ave.

Residents can tune into the discussion in several ways.

Santa Rosa’s two-day budget study session begins at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday. A second day of presentations starts 9 a.m. Wednesday.

Administrators at Santa Rosa City Hall are seeking ways to boost city coffers while once again asking department heads to keep spending in check as the city’s financial outlook sours.

Santa Rosa faces a growing structural deficit that is expected to worsen in future years as one-time funding that has paid for homeless services and other programs expires and labor costs and other expenses rise.

The budget woes so far haven’t required drastic measures such as layoffs or program cuts.

But finance staff say the city is at a tipping point: Something must be done, and soon, to increase revenues while also likely curtailing spending in the future until the budget is balanced.

Those considerations are likely to hang over a two-day budget study session that begins Tuesday with an overview of the city’s revenues and expenditures and a broad look at the city’s fiscal health.

Department heads will follow that up with presentations outlining their operational needs and challenges for fiscal year 2024-2025 and it will conclude with an overview of the city’s proposed capital programs budget, which supports road maintenance, park construction and utility infrastructure.

The hearing is scheduled for 12:30 to 4 p.m. Tuesday and will resume 9 a.m. Wednesday. Members of the public can follow the discussion in person or online and public comments will be taken at the end of the study session on Wednesday.

The presentations cap weeks of behind-the-scenes discussions between City Hall leaders and department heads, who were tasked with maintaining a flat budget.

The city is looking at a smaller overall budget in the new fiscal year, which begins July 1, but a larger general fund budget as salaries, benefits, vehicle maintenance and other costs go up.

The proposed $499.9 million budget for the coming fiscal year represents a 6.9% decrease from the $537 million budget passed last June.

The City Council is expected to adopt a final budget June 18.

Sales tax revenue coming in lower than expected

The general fund, which makes up the largest chunk of the city’s overall budget at about 38%, is projected to grow by about $10.6 million, or 5.3%, to $212.3 million. The fund, which is primarily made up of sales and other taxes, pays for salaries, benefits and other operational expense.

Sales tax revenue is projected to be flat in the upcoming fiscal year at $75.9 million as city staff see revenue collection slow in the current year.

Veronica Conner, the city’s budget and financial analysis manager, told a council subcommittee in late April that sales tax revenue had been coming in consistently lower this fiscal year than the prior year.

The city is anticipating that sales tax by June 30 will come in about $5.1 million less — down 6.7%— than projected in the current adopted budget.

Conner said sluggish sales tax revenue isn’t an indicator that a recession is looming but more a reflection of shifting consumer spending away from goods and toward services and tourism.

Budget staff is projecting modest increases in property taxes, utility user taxes and permits, fines and other charges.

Despite an overall revenue increase of about $11.1 million or 5.5% compared with last year, finance officials anticipate a $5.3 million deficit in the general fund, in part, because of rising operational costs, funding transferred out of the fund to prop up the parking fund and Bennett Valley Golf Course and other expenses.

A five-year forecast shows that gap growing to an estimated $14 million in fiscal year 2028-2029, according to budget documents, as one-time federal aid that has been funding homeless services other programs expires and county support for Roseland pavement maintenance runs out.

The city has been able to prop up the general fund using $40 million in savings set aside a few years ago to help cover costs.

But that nest egg is expected to quickly dwindle as the deficit grows.

Staff eyeing new revenue streams

Budget staff has worked the past several months to analyze potential tax measures that could be referred to the November ballot to help boost revenues.

Options include increasing the transit occupancy tax rate charged to anyone staying overnight in a local hotel and expanding the city’s business tax to include property rentals and adjust the cap on certain types of business.

Both proposals would require a simple majority approval at the ballot box.

Finance officials also looked at expanding the utility users tax to include charging taxes on cellphone service, a proposal voters rejected at the ballot in 2014. Chief Financial Officer Alan Alton said the idea polled poorly in a survey of potential voters conducted last fall and likely would have a low chance of passing so that’s off the table for now.

Staff continues to study the proposals and expects to bring back draft ballot language for the City Council’s consideration in July. The deadline to submit a measure for the ballot is Aug. 9.

You can reach Staff Writer Paulina Pineda at 707-521-5268 or paulina.pineda@pressdemocrat.com. On X (Twitter) @paulinapineda22.