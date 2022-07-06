Santa Rosa building fire sparked by fireworks causes $20,000 in damage

Authorities in Santa Rosa responded to hundreds of calls about illegal fireworks on the Fourth of July, including a display that caused the roof of an automotive business to catch fire, officials said.

The city prohibits the use of all fireworks, and in California, fireworks classified as dangerous are illegal.

The roof fire in the 1300 block of Santa Rosa Avenue was reported by a 911 caller about 20 minutes before midnight on Monday, officials said.

When firefighters arrived, whoever had been lighting the fireworks was gone, said Paul Lowenthal, division chief fire marshal for the Santa Rosa Fire Department.

Firefighters quickly knocked down the blaze, which did not spread beyond the roof. It caused an estimated $20,000 in damage, officials said.

Authorities found four used boxes of large mortar-style fireworks in a parking lot behind the building, according to Lowenthal.

Santa Rosa firefighters also knocked down a small grass fire that was caused by fireworks Monday night at Bicentennial Park on Range Avenue.

No suspects have been identified in either of the fires, according to Santa Rosa police.

Between 8 p.m. and midnight on the Fourth of July, 911 dispatchers got 566 calls about fireworks in Santa Rosa, officials said.

That was down from 831 calls on the holiday in 2021 and 756 in 2020, but still represented a major increase since before the coronavirus pandemic, said Sgt. Chris Mahurin, a police department spokesman.

Authorities got about 350 calls about fireworks each year between 2017 and 2019, Mahurin said.

Mahurin believes the increase in fireworks calls beginning in 2020 could be tied to the pandemic, with people more commonly lighting them off because they were “stuck inside,” he said.

Police did not make any arrests associated with fireworks this year, but they confiscated several stashes and broke up large groups of people who were gathered for displays around the city, including in the Roseland and Rincon Valley neighborhoods and at Kawana Elemantary School on Moraga Drive, Mahurin said.

In Petaluma, police responded to 102 calls about fireworks over the holiday weekend. That was down from about 180 calls last year.

No firework-related injuries or fires were reported in the city. Police seized about three pounds of illegal fireworks.

Petaluma police are urging anyone who would like to turn in unused fireworks to call them 707-778-4390. There will be no fines, citations or questions for anyone willing to surrender their fireworks, officials said.

“While we understand fireworks are a beloved tradition for many, our top priority is to keep our community members and properties safe,” city officials said in a statement.

Petaluma Argus-Courier Staff Writer Amelia Parreira contributed to this report.

