Santa Rosa burglary suspect ID’d after traffic disruption, police say

Charges were filed Wednesday against a burglary suspect who police say was identified Monday after he walked across a Santa Rosa road and disrupted traffic.

Billy Louis Scott III, 36, is charged with one count each of burglary, drug possession, receiving stolen property and acquiring personal identification with intent, according to Sonoma County Superior Court records.

He’s in custody at the Sonoma County jail and records list his next court date as Sept. 11 for an unrelated burglary case from June 3.

Scott was on pretrial release for that case at the time of his arrest on Monday morning.

About 7:40 a.m. Monday, an officer saw Scott crossing Guerneville Road through heavy traffic near Steele Lane, according to the Santa Rosa Police Department.

“The pedestrian was causing a significant traffic hazard, forcing vehicles to maneuver around him,“ police wrote in a Facebook post Thursday.

According to police, the officer searched Scott and found over $8,000 in cash, about an ounce of methamphetamine and personal information of two possible victims of identity theft.

This included mail, credit cards, identification cards and social security numbers.

Police said Scott also had a laptop and camera tripod stolen from a business complex in the 3000 block of Cleveland Avenue, where several suites were recently burglarized.

Investigators described Scott as a transient and they searched a local motel where he’d been staying with a friend, Kendra Smith, 43.

He provided officials with a fake room number before Smith gave the correct one and consented to a search, police said. Inside were another 3 ounces of meth, police said, and more property believed to be from the business complex.

Scott was arrested and further investigation linked him to a burglary on Aug. 24 in the 2500 block of Cleveland Avenue, police said.

They identified him as a suspect using surveillance footage from the scene.

As of Thursday afternoon, court records did not show charges related to that incident.

Additional investigation led to Smith’s arrest Wednesday on suspicion of possessing stolen property. She was not charged as of Thursday.

