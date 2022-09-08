Subscribe

Santa Rosa burglary victim climbs on roof, calls for help

COLIN ATAGI
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
September 7, 2022, 8:03PM
Updated 17 minutes ago

A Santa Rosa woman climbed onto her roof and yelled for help after waking up to a burglary suspect in her room Wednesday morning, police said.

The burglary was reported about 6:30 a.m.in the 5900 block of Sunhawk Drive in the far east part of the city, according to the Santa Rosa Police Department.

The victim woke up and noticed the suspect in her bedroom. He was identified by police as Jordan Allan Bowyer, a 28-year-old transient.

Investigators believe he entered the home through an unlocked front door.

According to police, the victim pushed Bowyer out of the bedroom and locked the door before she climbed out a window onto the roof.

Officers found Bowyer about a half mile to the south near Snow Egret and Snowy Cloud drives.

He was found with the victim’s work identification card, and had suspected methamphetamine and a glass pipe in his possession, police said.

Authorities said the victim identified Bowyer as the person in her room and he was arrested on suspicion of burglary and possessing drugs and drug paraphernalia.

Sonoma County jail records stated he was jailed Wednesday night in lieu of $50,000 bail. He is scheduled to appear in court Friday.

You can reach Staff Writer Colin Atagi at colin.atagi@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @colin_atagi

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

The Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Sonoma County Gazette