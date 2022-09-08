Santa Rosa burglary victim climbs on roof, calls for help

A Santa Rosa woman climbed onto her roof and yelled for help after waking up to a burglary suspect in her room Wednesday morning, police said.

The burglary was reported about 6:30 a.m.in the 5900 block of Sunhawk Drive in the far east part of the city, according to the Santa Rosa Police Department.

The victim woke up and noticed the suspect in her bedroom. He was identified by police as Jordan Allan Bowyer, a 28-year-old transient.

Investigators believe he entered the home through an unlocked front door.

According to police, the victim pushed Bowyer out of the bedroom and locked the door before she climbed out a window onto the roof.

Officers found Bowyer about a half mile to the south near Snow Egret and Snowy Cloud drives.

He was found with the victim’s work identification card, and had suspected methamphetamine and a glass pipe in his possession, police said.

Authorities said the victim identified Bowyer as the person in her room and he was arrested on suspicion of burglary and possessing drugs and drug paraphernalia.

Sonoma County jail records stated he was jailed Wednesday night in lieu of $50,000 bail. He is scheduled to appear in court Friday.

You can reach Staff Writer Colin Atagi at colin.atagi@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @colin_atagi