Music keeps David “Gus” Garelick young.

How else can one really begin to describe the 60-year career that the 78-year-old Santa Rosa resident has had as a musician?

He’s played fiddle and mandolin all over the world. He’s jammed with Hall of Fame musicians. He’s plucked, picked and slapped his instruments on stage with some of the most famous musical geniuses Sonoma County has ever known.

Garelick also has kept his music approachable to everyday music-lovers. He’s busked the streets of downtown Santa Rosa.

He’s a regular in the Lake County Symphony Orchestra. He helped put together and directs a musical group of mandolin players. That group — the Gravenstein Mandolin Ensemble — is playing a concert at the Windsor Public Library on Saturday, Jan. 7.

The Windsor gig is just one event on Garelick’s list this month. Taken as a whole, his commitments to play live music rival those of an average musician half his age.

“I love what I do,” he said. “When you love what you do, everything is better.”

Lifelong love of music and finding home

Garelick grew up in Detroit, and he started studying classical music as a student at the University of Michigan.

The way he remembers it, his family listened to lots of Russian and Jewish music, and this, in turn, sparked inside of him a curiosity about what makes these genres unique in the world of music beyond their cultural significance. Naturally, then, these types of music became two of Garelick’s specialties by age 18.

He spent most of his time in university playing classical violin, but he dropped out for a year to learn bluegrass. When he finally went back to school, he majored in English and received his degree. Then, he moved to California to become a junior high school English teacher.

By this time, it was the late 1960s and San Francisco had developed into a burgeoning bluegrass scene. When Garelick wasn’t teaching, he was gigging around town. He became renowned for his quick fingers and impassioned play. He played at the first-ever Father’s Day Bluegrass Festival in Grass Valley in 1976 and won the state championship for fiddle-playing that same year.

“It was quite an honor to be the top fiddle-player in the state for a bit there,” he said, looking back.

His championship title opened the door to participate in even bigger competitions — nationwide fiddle contests. One of these brought him to Nashville in 1976, when he played on the main stage at the Ryman Theater.

Garelick moved to Sonoma County in the early 1980s, mostly for new opportunities and to get out of the city. He fell in love with the open space and the number of creative people nearby.

He has called the county home since then and up until 2020, when the pandemic hit, he served as a substitute English teacher.

Finding the beat in different bands, music styles

Once Garelick established himself in Sonoma County, he started playing with bands in and around the North Bay.

One such band, Wine Country Cowboys, was headed up by Tommy Thomsen, a Sonoma country-music singer who later became enshrined in the Western Swing Hall of Fame. The two men played together at Twin Oaks Roadhouse in Penngrove for years.

There were other bands and musical opportunities, too. He played fiddle for the Sonoma Swamp Dogs, a band started by Cotati legend Jim Boggio. For a stretch, Garelick played fiddle and mandolin in a band with Queen Ida, a famous Zydeco accordionist. Both these experiences ignited in Garelick a passion for a new genre of music — in this case, Creole tunes.

The beat for Garelick went on.

In 2006, he was one of the founding members of the Sebastopol-based Gravenstein Mandolin Ensemble, a group of 14 musicians who play mandolin, mandola and mandocello.

He later played Italian music in several different bands, more Zydeco, even some Brazilian Choro music.

Don Coffin, a guitar player, has gigged with Garelick on and off for the better part of the last 25 years — for a while the two were in a band named the Hot Frittatas. He said he considers Garelick “an excellent classical musician,” and credits Garelick with introducing him to genres such as Italian, Klezmer and Choro.

“I always looked at Gus as my side man, then he introduced me to all this great new stuff,” said Coffin, who once was married to the late Kate Wolf. “He always inspired me to learn more.”

Pandemic pivot to survive

Like many living through the COVID-19 pandemic, Garelick found himself in a precarious position in the spring of 2020: He had to pivot to survive.