Santa Rosa cannabis dispensary celebrates 4/20 with music, vendors and art

Hours before Jane Dispensary’s opening time, cannabis lovers eagerly stood in a line that wrapped around the building to celebrate cannabis culture’s holiday: 4/20.

The dispensary’s extravaganza ran from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and featured games, food and over 30 vendors with cannabis-based products — some in gummy form, salsa, tonics and extracts.

The dispensary was buzzing as local acts DJ Tecni and DJ Armin played House music and old-school hip-hop as clouds of smoke filled the air. On one wall, attendees used colorful chalk to draw marijuana leafs and messages that said, “Be Beautiful, Be Bad---, Be Jane” and “420 Baby!”

In one corner of the dispensary, a product representative of Shaman Extracts, a local vendor, emphasized the healing properties of cannabis.

“It feels amazing to be here today,” said Drea Silvestri, a product representative who held up samples of cannabis extracts to attendees. “We get to celebrate this magical medicine and educate people on it.”

In 1996, California became the first state to legalize medical marijuana when voters passed the Compassionate Use Act, according to the state’s Department of Cannabis Control. In November 2016, recreational use in California became legal.

“People are so drawn to socializing around cannabis because it’s been stigmatized for a hundred years. To have people get together to celebrate it brings me so much joy,” said Leigh Anne Baker, the dispensary’s chief operating officer. “It means that viewpoint is changing for a lot of people.”

The origins of the “420” moniker began with a group from San Rafael High School who called themselves the “Waldos.” On a day in fall 1971, at 4:20 p.m., the group met at a school statue, smoked a joint and went off looking for a weed patch growing in the woods, The Associated Press reported.

The rest is history.

Jane Dispensary, officially launched in September 2021, after facing several delays due to the spread of COVID-19.

Another location is set to open in Cotati this fall, Baker said.

One attendee who drove from Oregon to sample and purchase products from the dispensary was amazed that cannabis shifted from “criminal to medicinal.”

“Cannabis brings people together,” said Catherine Klunk, who wore purple glittery eye shadow. “It doesn’t matter what your status is, you pull a joint out and then everyone is equal.”

