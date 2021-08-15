Santa Rosa car chase that injured 3 under review

The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office has launched an internal review of a Santa Rosa car chase earlier this month that ended after a man suspected of driving a stolen car crashed into another vehicle, sending three people to the hospital.

The eight-minute chase began in the Roseland neighborhood on Aug. 7 and spanned more than 7 miles through the city, officials said.

A review is initiated every time a sheriff’s deputy pursues a vehicle, said Sgt. Juan Valencia, a Sheriff’s Office spokesman.

Such evaluations, which are normally conducted by a sergeant and approved by a lieutenant, question whether a chase aligns with the Sheriff’s Office’s policy on vehicle pursuits. They normally take one to two weeks to complete, Valencia said.

The policy is outlined in a 12-page document referencing items ranging from driving tactics and pursuit termination to jurisdictional boundaries and roles of motorcycle officers and dispatchers.

“Deputy’s conduct during the course of a pursuit must be objectively reasonable; that is, what a reasonable deputy would do under the circumstances,” the policy states. “An unreasonable individual’s desire to apprehend a fleeing suspect at all costs has no place in professional law enforcement.”

Karlene Navarro, director of Sonoma County’s Independent Office of Law Enforcement Review and Outreach, said her office has not received any complaints regarding the pursuit. It will audit the Sheriff’s Office’s review of the pursuit if findings fall within IOLERO’s jurisdiction, she said.

The Aug. 7 chase, which is still being evaluated, started at 1:06 p.m. near the intersection of West and South avenues after a sheriff’s deputy tried to stop the driver of a black Honda Civic that had been reported stolen, authorities said.

The pursuit reached speeds up to an estimated 60 mph, according to Valencia.

Three minutes into the chase, the driver of the Honda rammed the car’s front passenger door into the front left fender of a deputy’s patrol vehicle in the 1100 block of Santa Rosa Ave., Valencia said.

The deputy was not injured and continued in the chase, he said, before he “backed off” as the Sheriff’s Office’s helicopter followed the Honda from above.

Five minutes later, at 1:14 p.m., the driver of the Honda smashed into the front of a silver Toyota Camry crossing the intersection of Hoen and Yulupa avenues and then came to a stop.

“That’s a fairly busy intersection for sure,” Santa Rosa police Sgt. Chris Mahurin said.

The Toyota was occupied by a Santa Rosa family described as a 36-year-old man, 29-year-old woman, 9-year-old girl and a 5-year-old boy. All were taken to a local hospital for complaints of pain.

The two men in the stolen Honda were also taken to a hospital, police said.

That same day, the Sheriff’s Office arrested a Santa Rosa man suspected of driving the stolen car after he was treated for injuries, according to Valencia.

The man, Mario Hernandez-Gonzalez, 30, was booked into Sonoma County jail on charges of causing serious bodily injury while evading police, assault with a deadly weapon on a police officer, reckless driving, possession of a stolen vehicle and burglary tools and driving without a license.

Nobody else was arrested in connection with the incident, Valencia said.

Staff Writer Colin Atagi contributed to this story.

You can reach Staff Writer Matt Pera at matthew.pera@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @Matt__Pera.