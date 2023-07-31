Santa Rosa celebrates Frida Kahlo with Viva la Vida! Frida Fest

Known for her colorful, surreal self-portraits and paintings inspired by nature and her culture, Mexican painter Frida Kahlo was celebrated by hundreds of visitors Sunday to the Frida Fest in Old Courthouse Square in Santa Rosa.

The free festival, which took place from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. was organized by Sueños Market, which sought to bring together art, culture and small businesses. It is part of VIDA Cultural Arts, a nonprofit that supports contributions to arts, culture and community by Latinos.

Frida Fest highlighted the resiliency, art and life of Kahlo, whose birth and death both happened in July, said Angie Sanchez, founder of VIDA Cultural Arts.

The fest featured Kahlo-themed activities that included a children’s painting station, a ticketed two-hour painting class hosted by It’s A Vibe Paint Party. There were dozens of vendors at the event, as well as live music and a DJ.