When the bell rang at Santa Rosa Charter for the Arts, students released a cascade of colorful paper streamers from the balcony Wednesday as part of their annual Pre-Pride Month celebrations.

Immediately, kids began to pour into the courtyard, which was filled with bubbles and rainbow flags.

They set out to explore various booths of organizations including the Fountain Grove Lodge, an LGBTQ retirement community; Amor Para Todos, a Petaluma-based nonprofit that serves LGBTQIA+ youth; Positive Images and the Santa Rosa Fire Department.

The idea to bring Pride to the charter school, which serves kindergarten through eighth grade, came from a longtime parent volunteer, Susan Surmick, after she volunteered at the Sonoma County Pride event a few years ago.

“It’s just amazing, the feeling that you come away with,” she said. “I decided that we should do this at our school. I wanted to bring that same kind of love and acceptance and respect to the kids that I see every day.”

The event was held this month because Pride Month typically falls in June, when school is out of session.

On Wednesday, students also attended an assembly in the morning and a story-time Tuesday about the history of pride and how to be a good ally from Positive Images, a Santa Rosa-based nonprofit that serves LGBTQIA+ adults and youth across the North Bay.

The students also made banners, which were displayed throughout the courtyard, expressing aspects of their identity, from their pronouns, loving Batman and being a good friend to being bisexual or a figure skater.

“It means a lot to me because I have a lot of friends who are LGBTQ+ and my favorite part is the messages of pride,” said Kiara, 13, a seventh grader who wore a neon rainbow tutu.

Her friend, Clarity, said, “It’s really fun to support the people around me.” Her favorite moment of the day (which happened to be her 13th birthday) was seeing one of her friends win the Pre-Pride art competition.

Principal Sarah Imperato said she and her staff are excited to start holding the event annually, and it arose from a want and a need from their schools’ stakeholders.

The message she wants to get across is that: “Everyone is welcome here.”

Community outreach specialists from the Santa Rosa Fire Department were also there handing out plastic firefighter helmets, both red and pink.

The reason the Santa Rosa Fire Department showed up is so that they can be available for events that reflect the diversity of the community, said Kirsta Butts.

“We’re taking the time to be accessible and address the needs of the community that we serve,” she said. “We want LGBTQ community members too be comfortable accessing medical help, and also know that they are welcome in our workforce.”

Within 20 minutes, the Positive Images booth was running low on pride flags, despite bringing tons of them, said Translife Programs Coordinator Joy Anderson, who uses they/them pronouns.

“It's really awesome to see schools, creating a safe space and celebrating this way,” they said. “Even before we come in, and we talked to them about it, they already have a much better understanding of gender, and of different identities than previous generations, which is really encouraging and hopeful.”

Editor’s note: Susan Surmick, who is quoted in this story, is married to Press Democrat photojournalist Chad Surmick, who shot the pictures.

You can reach Staff Writer Alana Minkler at 707-526-8531 or alana.minkler@pressdemocrat.com. On X (Twitter,) @alana_minkler.