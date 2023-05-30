Santa Rosa TikTok chef shares ideas for easy summer meals

When Veronica Eicken was a little girl, instead of watching weekend morning cartoons like all the other kids, she was glued to PBS, enraptured by the culinary creations of Julia Child, Jacques Pepin and Martin Yan. Before she ever hit double digits, she knew she wanted to be a chef.

Sitting in the kitchen of her home in Santa Rosa’s Larkfield neighborhood, the 42-year-old chef described how she’d get dressed up, fill a wine glass with apple juice, a ribbon tied around its stem, and play restaurant, experimenting with whatever she could find in her family’s Sebastopol home.

“I would do some amazing things with top ramen and canned cream corn,” Eicken recalled. “I was just so desperate to do anything. I’d put whatever I could in the toaster oven. I’d put chicken thighs in there and just cook the hell out of them.”

Her skills have improved considerably since then, and she’s traded in the canned corn for the fresh produce she gets while working as a private chef on a Sonoma County estate, a biodynamic property complete with vineyards, culinary gardens and a flock of chickens.

Eicken has worked for the same family for 17 years. She cooks three meals a day, several days a week, and sometimes goes on vacations with the family, forging an intimacy that defies the usual chef-diner relationship.

“It’s vastly different from any other cooking position,” Eicken said. “These are customers that you care for. You love them. You’re emotionally attached to them. When good things happen, you get called when they want to celebrate, and you’re there when things go horrible and they need food to comfort them. You have a front-row seat to their life.”

In addition to making meals, summer is filled with other cooking projects, thanks to the garden.

“If the gardener brings me two humongous tubs of tomatoes because they were ready to be harvested that morning, then I have to clear the decks and I’m canning tomatoes that day,” she said.

When the family is traveling without her assistance, she keeps busy with kitchen projects like cleaning out the pantry and refrigerator, refilling and alphabetizing spices and dry goods and making sure kitchen equipment is in good working order.

Unlike restaurant chefs who receive accolades or at least top billing on menus and websites, the life of a private chef means toiling in relative anonymity. But that’s changing as chefs like Eicken turn to TikTok.

While she maintains the privacy of the family she works for, she offers a glimpse into her world, inviting followers to come to work with her as a private chef. “ChefV707,” as she’s known on TikTok, distills her days into short two-minute videos. She has more than 100,000 followers eating up her weekly adventures.

“The curtain of my job has suddenly been pushed back, which wasn’t the case a few years ago,” she said. She knew early in her career she wanted to be a private chef, even though there were few examples of what that path looked like.

Her parents didn’t quite understand her early passion for cooking. Her dad was busy as a landscaper and would eat whatever was put in front of him, according to Eicken.

Her mother, a schoolteacher, was born in Macau and lived all over the world before her family settled in San Francisco. Eicken said endless teasing caused her mother to become Americanized as quickly as possible and leave behind her cultural heritage, including its rich culinary traditions.

“Luckily, my grandma saw in me this interest in food, so she took me under her wing and began teaching me everything she knew,” Eicken said.

Her grandmother, who lived in San Francisco, convinced Eicken’s parents to let her come stay for the summer when she was 14, to attend a young culinary enthusiasts’ program at the California College of the Arts.

“I did not go to school and brag to people that I spent the summer cooking — no way,” she said. This was when the Food Network was in its infancy and cooking hadn’t become “cool” yet, she added.

“I should have been at gymnastics camp with all the other normal eighth-grade girls, but for me at that point, (cooking) was like an affliction. I couldn’t help it.”

Instead she was making dishes like goat cheese and spinach stuffed chicken roulade with roasted red pepper sauce, which was the final project for the summer camp.

Encouragement from a mentor

After graduating from Analy High School in 1999, Eicken entered the culinary program at Santa Rosa Junior College. An experience during that time reassured her she was on the right path.