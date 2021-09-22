Santa Rosa child rapist sentenced to life in prison

A Santa Rosa man has been sentenced to life in prison after pleading no contest in June to 25 felony counts of child sexual assault.

Larry Thomas Rhoades, 69, was convicted of continuously sexually abusing a family member from the time the victim was 4 years old.

In Aug. 2020, the then-12-year-old victim reported the abuse, according to the Sonoma County District Attorney’s Office. Following an investigation by Santa Rosa police, Rhoades was arrested and taken into custody, officials added.

Rhoades was also convicted of forcible rape of a child under age 14, as well as 23 charges involving oral copulation and sexual penetration of a child under the age of 11.

He was sentenced Monday by Sonoma County Superior Court Judge Peter Ottenweller to serve a prison term of 12 years, plus an additional sentence of 15 years to life.

The victim’s mother described Rhoades as a “predator of the highest degree” in a victim impact statement read during the sentencing hearing.

Because recent state legislation allows inmates who are senior citizens to be considered for parole after 20 years of their sentence, Rhoades could get out of prison sooner, regardless of his life sentence.

The victim’s mother warned that a parole board “would be doing my child an injustice,” and “putting other children in danger from this horrible man” if he were to be released in the future.

