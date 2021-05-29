Santa Rosa CHP says it will have extra officers on patrol through holiday weekend

The CHP will have extra officers on patrol throughout the Memorial Day weekend to make sure people are making safe driving choices, the Santa Rosa office said.

Those going out to have fun are asked to designate a sober driver, call a ride share or call a sober friend or family member.

The Memorial Day maximum enforcement period began Friday night.

The Santa Rosa Police Department also issued a plea for celebrants to not drink and drive, and to call a taxi or ride share and celebrate safely.

You can reach Staff Writer Kathleen Coates at kathleen.coates@pressdemocrat.com.