Santa Rosa church seeks help from anti-sexual violence groups after volunteer’s arrest

The pastor of the Santa Rosa’s New Vintage Church, whose volunteer youth group leader was arrested last month on suspicion of sexually abusing a teen over the span of several years, said he’s seeking partnerships with two organizations to raise awareness among his congregation about the topic of sexual assault.

Pastor Darren Youngstrom has reached out to Verity, Sonoma County’s rape crisis and trauma center, and the GRACE organization, which focuses on a “Godly response” to abuse within the Christian church in the aftermath of the church volunteer’s arrest, Youngstrom said last week.

“What matters to me is are we going to handle this well and stand up for kids who are victims?” said Youngstrom, who has led the church since April, and says he is choosing to withhold judgment in the case for the time being. “That’s what we are going to do moving forward.”

Santa Rosa officers arrested Drue Mordecai, 55, on Jan. 28 as he was leaving his job, one day after a teen reported to police that Mordecai had sexually abused them multiple times over the span of about five years beginning in 2015, authorities said.

None of the sexual abuse is suspected to have taken place at New Vintage, as social connections between the victim and Mordecai allowed them to interact outside of the church campus, Santa Rosa Police spokesman Sgt. Chris Mahurin said.

Prosecutors have subsequently charged Mordecai with more than two dozen child sex assault-related charges, and he is due for an appearance Wednesday morning at Sonoma County Superior Court.

Mordecai, who remained at the Sonoma County Jail on $3 million bail Tuesday, had grown up attending church since he was a child and was well respected among many in the New Vintage Church community, Youngstrom said.

Youngstrom said he had heard no concerns about Mordecai from anyone he spoke with several months ago, soon after he started working as the church’s pastor and started vetting Mordecai and other members of the congregation who wanted to work as volunteers.

A background check for Mordecai also came back clear, he added. At the time of his arrest, Mordecai was one of several volunteers who met with small groups of teens outside of the church, Youngstrom said.

“People are calling me every day saying that, you know, what a great influence he had on them and their family,” Youngstrom said of Mordecai.

Chris Andrian, Mordecai’s attorney, said he too has received a large number of phone calls from people “telling me how much they care” about Mordecai, Andrian said.

Andrian declined to comment on the case, saying that as of Tuesday afternoon, he had yet to receive the bulk of the evidence police and prosecutors have collected in their investigation thus far, including video from a seven-hour interview police had with the teen who reported being sexually abused by Mordecai.

“We want to make sure we preserve our client’s right to due process in court,” Andrian said.

