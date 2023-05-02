Festivalgoers can expect a small parade, live performances and more than 20 booths and games at the Santa Rosa-sponsored Cinco de Mayo event in Roseland.

The event is 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. May 5 and will be held along Sebastopol Road between West and Avalon avenues, near the Mitote Food Park.

The family-friendly street fest is free to attend.

Tamborazo Santo Domingo, a Sinaloan-style band formed in Santa Rosa, will be taking the stage at the festival, according to the city.

The band will join another group, Charros de Roseland, who will be lead a small parade on horseback along with the city’s lowrider police car, the Marylou. The vehicle, named after Santa Rosa Police Detective Marylou Armer, the first California officer to die from complications of COVID-19, was unveiled last year as an effort to bridge gaps between police and the community.

Santa Rosa officials last week stepped in to host the Cinco de Mayo festivities after longtime community organizers of the popular Roseland celebration announced they were canceling it for the fourth year in a row.

That set off a rush to line up entertainment and vendors for the festival.

In addition to the live performances, a DJ will be spinning tunes throughout the event and more than 20 booths and vendors are expected to participate, according to the city.

Additional details on participating community organizations and food vendors weren’t immediately available Tuesday.

There also will be plenty of family-friendly activities.

The Santa Rosa Fire Department will be on-hand showing off its fire engine.

The city is setting up games like giant Jenga and Connect Four and batting nets with wiffle balls and bats.

Additional details about the festival can be found online on the city’s website.

You can reach Staff Writer Paulina Pineda at 707-521-5268 or paulina.pineda@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @paulinapineda22.