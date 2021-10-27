Santa Rosa City Council grapples with $41.2 million surplus as elected officials call for bolder spending

The Santa Rosa City Council drew closer to deciding how to spend $34.2 million in federal stimulus money and the remaining $7 million from PG&E’s settlement over the 2017 firestorm Tuesday, advancing a grueling process that has pitted day-to-day government spending against a long wish list of new community investments.

Some elected officials expressed dissatisfaction at how much of the money appeared directed toward programs they argued should be funded from the city’s own coffers, not relief money following fires and a pandemic.

“This feels a lot to me like we are using (one time) money for basically abdicating our general fund obligations and basically trying to save a little money,” council member Jack Tibbetts said.

Such uses weren’t in keeping with why the large sums came to the city, Tibbetts said, and the public’s understanding that the money was meant to help the city recover “post-fire and post-COVID-19.”

City staff will provide an updated spending plan to the council for a vote in the coming weeks. If Tuesday’s meeting was any indication, council members will spend considerable time maneuvering on how to spend the excess funds.

Council members acknowledged the complexity of a debate where officials proposed more than $171 million in possible spending.

“If we had enough money to fill all our dreams for our present and our future… this would be a very easy conversation,” council member Victoria Fleming said.

Despite one-time cash from the PG&E settlement in a lawsuit over the deadly 2017 firestorm and the federal stimulus package pushed by President Joe Biden in an effort to speed the nation’s recovery from the ongoing pandemic, Santa Rosa’s underlying fiscal picture is challenging. The city has a budget deficit driven by decreased tax revenues over a half decade full of natural disasters.

The council in June cut from many agency budgets. Coming out of those discussions, the city was operating at a deficit of more than $11 million.

The council already used $40 million of the money paid by PG&E to refill its drained budget reserve account and allocated another $48 million on a range of priorities including $20 million for finishing restoration to the most fire-impacted neighborhoods. The electrical utility paid the city $95 million in a settlement for its role in the 2017 fires that devastated Fountaingrove and Coffey Park.

City staff proposed spending the final $7 million across 23 programs. They ranged from $1.5 million to build recreation trails in the recently-approved Roseland Creek Park to a long range of diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives, $200,000 for a climate action plan and even $300,000 to restore and maintain the Ruth Asawa Fountain in Old Courthouse Square.

For the federal stimulus money, which has not been allocated, city staff proposed 14 items. The U.S. Treasury Department gave local governments until the end of 2024 to allocate their share of the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan Act, which Congress passed in March.

Ideas ranged from $2 million to cover a proposed safe parking program for homeless residents and RVs to $168,000 to expand the city’s after-school programming from four days to five and add two new sites.

City officials aim to cover nearly the entire budget for homeless services, which have been stressed during the pandemic, for three years out of the stimulus money. Doing so would take $9.8 million, according to staff.

City staff also suggested spending $3.9 million of the stimulus money to fund the police department’s InRESPONSE team, a pilot program that would send social workers instead of law enforcement officers to deal with 911 calls regarding mental health. The spending would allow the program to run 24/7 during its one year pilot program, something officials say is not affordable under the $1.1 million city council previously allocated to a one year pilot program.

Using the Rescue Plan money, however, would mean the city will have to find a way to pay for that program after 2024 if it proves successful.

InRESPONSE was just one of several pilot programs city council hopes to fund with the stimulus money. Another program, one pushed for principally by Mayor Chris Rogers, is a universal basic income program, where 100 Santa Rosa families would receive $400 payments each month for two years at a total cost of $960,000.

Another program is a baby bond program, where $1 million in stimulus funding would go to $1,500 investment bonds for the children of 700 families.

Rogers argued against spending $8 million on broadband internet investments, saying that was a public works program better suited for funds from elsewhere. He pushed for staff and the council to consider the COVID stimulus money as a “once in a generation” chance to lift people from poverty, saying Santa Rosa’s neediest bore the brunt of the pandemic’s impacts.

Alvarez, who represents Roseland, and vice mayor Natalie Rogers supported calls to fund a new Boys and Girls Club in Roseland. The charity first asked for stimulus funds after Sonoma County developer Bill Gallaher is said to have pulled back from a promise to pay for the $16 million facility, according to charity officials.

Gallaher and his wife Cindy Gallaher gave $1 million toward the project before backing away for publicly unknown reasons. The charity previously told The Press Democrat it raised $7 miillion elsewhere.

You can reach Staff Writer Andrew Graham at 707-526-8667 or andrew.graham@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @AndrewGraham88