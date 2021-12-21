Santa Rosa City Council to decide how to fill Jack Tibbetts’ seat Tuesday

The Santa Rosa City Council will hold a special meeting Tuesday to discuss how to fill Councilman Jack Tibbetts’ District 3 seat after he steps down with three years left on the term.

Tibbetts announced his resignation Dec. 14, just weeks before the end of the first year of his second term in office. He wanted more time to focus on his family, he said, including his wife and nine-month-old son.

A memo from city staff outlines two paths the council could take to fill his seat. The earliest the council could hold a special election under state law is June 7. The Sonoma County Registrar of Voters estimates such an election would cost between $56,115 and $102,878.

The June election would fall on the primary elections for state and countywide offices. This year, the Sonoma County Sheriff, District Attorney and two supervisor seats — David Rabbitt’s District 2 and James Gore’s District 4 — will be on the ballot, as will the Clerk-Recorder-Assessor and Registrar of Voters and the Auditor-Controller Treasurer-Tax Collector.

Government bodies can continue to add special measures, including tax questions, until March.

The City Council could also put an election off until November’s regularly scheduled municipal election, when three of the council’s seven seats are already up for contention. Council members Victoria Fleming and John Sawyer and Tom Schwedhelm’s seats are up for reelection. Schwedhelm has announced he will not run again, leaving the northeastern District 6 seat up for grabs.

While the city’s charter requires an election be held after a vacancy, the council could in the interim appoint someone to represent Santa Rosa’s District 3. The district captures much of the eastern hill neighborhoods of Santa Rosa including Skyhawk and much of Rincon Valley. It stretches along Highway 12 to incorporate Oakmont.

If the council did choose to schedule an election for November, Mayor Chris Rogers said he hoped they would also make an appointment, as the city’s move to district-based seats meant filling the void quickly more important.

“It’s about responding to constituents,” Rogers said. “It’s about having those particular neighborhoods represented.”

To conduct an appointment, the city would open an application process, and the current council would interview candidates in a public meeting, according to a city ordinance that governs appointments.

The remaining six council members would then vote in open session, by process of elimination through rounds of voting if necessary, until they arrive at a replacement.

The City Council could move for an appointment and a June election, though the timeline would be tight. A calendar from staff suggests an appointment would occur mid February, meaning the appointee would serve less than four months before the June election.

